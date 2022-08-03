Congress Clears Bill to Make Officer Suicides Eligible for Death Benefits
WASHINGTON — Congress passed bipartisan legislation that would extend a benefit program for the families of public security officers killed in the line of duty to officers who die by suicide as a result of a traumatic event at work, including those who killed their own life after the January 6 attack on the Capitol.
The legislation, which would also allow officers to receive disability benefits for post-traumatic stress disorder after experiencing a traumatic event while on duty, was passed by unanimous vote by the Senate on Monday. That cleared the legislation, passed by the House by a skewed margin in May, for President Biden, who was expected to sign it.
The bill’s approval comes after four police officers who responded to the mob violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, died by suicide.
Capitol Police Officer Howard S. Liebengood and District of Columbia Police Officer Jeffrey Smith, who both defended the Capitol during the attack, committed suicide shortly after. Months later, DC Police Officer Gunther Hashida, 43, a member of the Special Operations Division’s Emergency Response Team, was found dead in his home. Officer Kyle DeFreytag, 26, a member of the police force since 2016, was also found dead that month, the department said.
Family members of the officers and members of Congress have urged to classify the suicides as deaths, although federal and state laws regulating such deaths generally prohibit benefits in such cases. In a rare instance, Officer Smith’s suicide in March was ruled a death in the line of duty by the Washington Police and Firefighters Retirement and Relief Board.
The legislation was sponsored in the Senate by Senators Tammy Duckworth, Democrat from Illinois, and John Cornyn, Republican from Texas.
“The Senate has taken significant action to recognize that our nation must honor and support bereaved families of police officers, firefighters and emergency services who have died tragically by suicide after experiencing work-related trauma or exposure to traumatic events while serving their communities.” said Mrs. Duckworth said in a statement.
Mr Cornyn said officers “carry heavy loads every day as they work to keep us safe.”
The legislation would Benefits Program for Public Security Officersa joint effort of the Department of Justice and state and local agencies that provides financial support to the families of police officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians who are killed on the job or are permanently disabled as a result of physical injuries.
The program assesses more than 1,000 benefits applications submitted each year and has awarded nearly $2 billion in aid since 1976.
The bill would allow for the first time the families of officers who die by suicide after traumatic events to enroll in the death benefit program, requiring the fund to assume that such suicides are the result of on-the-job duties. in traumatic circumstances. It would also create a new avenue for officers to seek disability benefits for post-traumatic stress disorder, known as PTSD.
The bill will apply to traumatic events that occurred after 2018, meaning the families of officers who died after the January 6 riots and officers who suffered from PTSD in the aftermath will be eligible for benefits.
The legislation was sponsored in the House by Representative David Trone, Democrat of Maryland, and Representative Guy Reschenthaler, Republican from Pennsylvania.
“This bill is about getting rid of the stigma surrounding mental health,” Trone said in an interview. “We need to have an equality between physical and mental health.”
Trone, whose legislation was inspired by the death of Montgomery County Police Officer Thomas J. Bomba in 2019, said he believed the bill would motivate other boards and funds that awarded benefits to officers to follow suit.
The bill was supported by the National Association of Police Organizations, the National President of the Fraternal Order of Police, the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association and other law enforcement groups.