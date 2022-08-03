Congress Clears Bill to Make Officer Suicides Eligible for Death Benefits

WASHINGTON — Congress passed bipartisan legislation that would extend a benefit program for the families of public security officers killed in the line of duty to officers who die by suicide as a result of a traumatic event at work, including those who killed their own life after the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

The legislation, which would also allow officers to receive disability benefits for post-traumatic stress disorder after experiencing a traumatic event while on duty, was passed by unanimous vote by the Senate on Monday. That cleared the legislation, passed by the House by a skewed margin in May, for President Biden, who was expected to sign it.

The bill’s approval comes after four police officers who responded to the mob violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, died by suicide.