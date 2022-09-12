Confusion reigns over the date of the ‘King’s Birthday’ public holiday in Australia

<!–

States and territories should be able to choose the date of the holiday of King’s Day to avoid unnecessary disruption, according to an important business group.

They were able to select the date of the Queen’s Day holiday, with most choosing to celebrate the late monarch’s birthday on a Monday.

Tim Pipe, head of the Victorian branch of the Australian Industry Group, said business hoped the King’s Day holiday would remain flexible.

“If it was a preset date, it would be disruptive to have it during the week,” he said.

There is uncertainty in the business community about when a new public holiday for King’s Day would be held. Pictured are King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla

Mr Piper said the national day of mourning in memory of the Queen, confirmed for Thursday, September 22, would be “very busy and very expensive” for businesses.

The Victorian holiday for the AFL Grand Final is the following day (Friday, September 23), which means four consecutive days of penalty fees for hospitality businesses and industries that trade on holidays and weekends.

Western Australian businesses are in a similar position, with the Queen’s Day holiday on Monday 26 September.

Piper said the one-time holiday to mourn the Queen was appropriate given her 70-year reign, but would undoubtedly put pressure on businesses.

Asked about the impact of the quick holiday on businesses, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it was a fitting response to a historic event.

He said essential services will remain open on public holidays and penalty rates will apply.

Mr Albanian said medical procedures would continue on the holiday.

Australian companies fear the public holiday to mourn Queen Elizabeth will drive up their costs. Pictured is a waitress taking an order in a restaurant

‘The idea that surgery is not performed on public holidays is of course incorrect,’ he says. “Medical procedures are always a priority.”

Angela Jackson of Impact Economics and Policy said there were “fluctuations and roundabouts” when it came to the cost of holidays to the economy, with some sectors benefiting and others facing additional costs.

“International research indicates that there could be small positives from increased spending as people are out of work and loss of production is generally compensated,” she said.