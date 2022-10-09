Confusion as Verstappen wins World Championship in chaotic Japanese Grand Prix

Max Verstappen is world champion for the second time with his victory at the Japanese Grand Prix.

It was always a question of when and not if Verstappen would confirm the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship, but nobody thought it would happen this way.

Getty Verstappen was confirmed as the 2022 F1 world champion

He claimed victory in a rainy Japanese Grand Prix, but there was confusion as to whether he had actually won the title.

Only 28 laps had been completed in Suzuka, but the full points were awarded when the race resumed after a red flag caused a delay of more than two hours.

“Do I have it or do I not have it? I hear different things,” he said after being taken to a throne room and sitting in front of a “World Champion” banner.

“I feel a little lonely,” he added.

Verstappen was then told that he was not actually a world champion, after it was initially thought that only half points were offered.

His title was finally confirmed when team-mate Sergio Perez was promoted to second after Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari was penalized for gaining an advantage after running off the track in the final corner, with full points awarded.

Getty Verstappen won his 12th race of the season

AFP Despite the initial confusion, there were emotional scenes after Verstappen’s victory was confirmed

“It’s crazy,” said Verstappen. “Very mixed feelings, first of all winning the race, now that I look back on what a year I’ve had so far, it’s been incredible.

“Something I could never have imagined after last year… I am so grateful to everyone who contributed to this success. The work we’ve been doing together with Honda all along, constantly improving quickly to win twice now, it’s very emotional. Especially when everyone here is watching. It’s a bit more crowded, but good pressure.

“I think the first one is always a bit emotional, but the second is even more beautiful with the season we’ve had … it’s something you really need to remind yourself of because you don’t have years like this very often.”