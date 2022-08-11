Confusing signs on Rozelle Sydney parking space lead to it being dubbed the ‘yeah nah’ spot

<!–

Conflicting signs have left local motorists confused about when and if they can use a sought-after car park in Sydney’s west.

The signposts on both sides of the parking lot at Waterloostraat 13, Rozelle have been shared online this week.

To the left of the space, a sign with a ‘4P’ meter card seems to indicate that motorists can park there for four hours during the day.

But on the right, another sign warns motorists that they are not allowed to park there at all.

The confusion marks led one person online to refer to the space as the “yeah nah” parking lot.

‘Is parking here yes no, or no yes?’ a stunned local asked under the Reddit post.

The image, shared on Reddit, showed a car parked between a ‘4P’ sign and a ‘No Parking’ sign (pictured), confusing many local residents and prompting a quick resolution from the Inner West Council

Others joked that the park was illegal or allowed, depending on which direction the drivers were coming from and which sign they saw first.

‘Just drive in, yes. Back it up, no,” joked one user.

Some commentators invoked Schrödinger’s cat’s famous thought experiment about whether the cat is dead or alive to ask whether a driver would be fined or not for parking the spot.

“Schroedinger’s (sic) Ranger,” one person commented.

Previous images of the car park show it once had proper signage, but sometime between March 2021 and last Monday, an unknown mover had changed the signs

Another user quoted Dirty Harry as summarizing the parkers’ dilemma, asking, “Are you feeling lucky, punk?”

Previous satellite images of the parking lot show the ‘4P’ sign was in place of the new no-parking sign, looking back into the park.

Another user suggested that anyone who got a ticket at that spot had a good chance of successfully appealing the fine.

“Any ticket can probably be challenged if you’re smart enough to find AS 1742, that standard sets the rules for parking signs and this doesn’t meet the standards,” he wrote.

Inner West Council later confirmed that the ‘no parking’ sign had been incorrectly moved to the right side of the space.

“The Council apologizes for the confusion and will correct the signage as soon as possible,” a spokesperson said Yahoo News Australia.

New signage had now been installed to confirm that the site is a ‘4P’ ticket zone between 8am and 10pm.