Confused’ driver somehow ends up on second floor of Boston’s South Shore Mall ‘startling shoppers’

A “confused” driver took a turn on Thursday through the top level of an indoor shopping center outside of Boston, police said.

The strange incident took place at the South Shore Plaza shopping center in Braintree, where footage and photos showed a white Ford SUV parked on a carpeted causeway, a strip of shops to one side and a fall to the floor below. the other side.

Shoppers could be seen yawning in disbelief at the sight, while a mall security guard leaned into the driver’s side window to talk to the lost driver.

The strange incident happened at the South Shore Plaza shopping center in Braintree, just south of Boston

The car was driven by an elderly woman who managed to drive the car over a pedestrian bridge connected to the mall’s southern parking garage, the Braintree Fire Department said. CBS Boston.

Authorities said automatic doors leading to the bridge opened as the woman approached them in her car. A recent accident had knocked down a guardrail in front of the door, leaving the entrance open to willing cars.

According to the police, the woman “driven very slowly through the doors, turned left and parked in front of a shop.”

According to police, she reached the mall about 60 meters, and although no one was injured, there were a number of ‘shocked shoppers’.

The woman entered the mall via a pedestrian bridge after automatic doors opened for her car from the garage

The driver (above) met with a mental health psychiatrist before leaving the mall. She was then transferred to a hospital for examination.

Bystanders were talking to the woman as she sat in her parked car when authorities arrived, and she met a psychiatrist before leaving the mall. She was then transferred to a hospital for examination.

Photos showed the driver sitting on a bench and talking to police after the incident.

No charges have been filed against the woman, but a driver’s license suspension has been filed with the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles, CBS reported.

The woman’s car took some wear and tear during the drive and police said the barrier in front of the door would be replaced “as soon as possible.”

The images elicited predictable reactions on social media. Twitter user Kristen Brown joked ‘Only in Boston!’