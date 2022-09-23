Confronting moment a wheelchair user is left to drag herself to the aeroplane toilet

A disabled woman has shared a video of the shocking moment when she had to drag herself down the aisle of an airplane to go to the toilet.

Jennie Berry, a resident of the UK, flew with TUI UK from London to Greece, but the airline moved her to its sister company Alba Star Airlines.

The Spanish company’s Boeing planes were not equipped for wheelchairs and had no aisle seat in front of her, meaning she couldn’t get up and down unassisted.

Miss Berry, paralyzed from the waist down, was told mid-flight that she would have to drag herself across the floor to access the aircraft’s facilities.

“The flight got worse when I asked in the air to go to the toilet, and they just said, ‘No, we don’t have an aisle seat,’ with no suggestions of what to do,” Berry said in an Instagram post. .

‘Apparently that’s their solution: ask disabled passengers to pee in their seats. Hopefully that solution will not lead to leakages.’

Airline staff told Ms Berry that “there was no option to sit anywhere in the front of the plane,” which would have significantly improved the situation.

She claims that employees told her that ‘people with disabilities must wear diapers on board’.

Instead, she had to use the strength of her own upper body to drag herself down the aisle on her back.

Other passengers can be heard with positive words of encouragement as Mrs Berry boarded the plane.

“The staff were gasping and puffing as I held up their all-important drinks cart,” she said.

“If you must go, you must go.”

Mrs. Berry said she has never been on a flight without an aisle seat.

Her partner Owen, who filmed the situation, also had to help her on the toilet because she didn’t have the right equipment.

‘Without this kind of video footage, people with disabilities just wouldn’t be believed,’ says Mrs Berry.

“What I’ve shared is only about going to the toilet, not the toilet itself. Even if there is an aisle seat, many people with disabilities can’t transfer to the small toilets.”

As she left the bathroom, a family offered Mrs. Berry their seats at the front of the plane, but the wheelchair-bound woman said it shouldn’t have come to that.

“Life as a disabled person can be downright humiliating and embarrassing at times and unfortunately this was one of those moments,” she said.

“To be told outright to my face that I should wear a diaper when I don’t have to, and that they are happy with that policy, I felt humiliated.

“There’s still a lot to do when it comes to accessibility within the travel industry and I hope and pray that this provides insight into why there needs to be change – not just accessibility, but attitude.”

Ms Berry is calling on airlines to improve their procedures for the disabled as many would not have had the strength or ability to drag themselves down the aisle in the same way.

Albastar has since posted an apology on Instagram.

“Our greatest concern is the safety and comfort of all our passengers on every flight we operate,” the statement said.

“We are investigating the incident to ensure this isolated incident does not happen again on any of our aircraft.”

Albastar is a Spanish airline that tends to fly between smaller airports in Europe.