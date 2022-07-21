Confirmed: Avocado on toast is good for you! Scientists say potassium-rich foods keep heart healthy

When you need an excuse to enjoy avocado on toast, science is key.

Researchers today concluded that millennials’ favorite fruit is good for your heart.

Eating more potassium, rich in avocados and bananas, may prevent a heart attack or stroke, their study finds.

Although only women seem to benefit from it, eating an extra 1 g per day — about one avocado (975 mg each) — on top of the recommended daily allowance.

A similar amount is also found in three bananas or three cups of milk (375 mg each).

Potassium helps the body get rid of sodium in the urine and regulates the fluid balance in the body.

But Dutch experts, who discovered the benefits of the much-loved ‘avo-on-toast’, believe it can keep the heart healthy in other ways.

WHAT SHOULD A BALANCED DIET LOOK LIKE? Meals should be based on potatoes, bread, rice, pasta or other starchy carbohydrates, ideally whole grains, according to the NHS • Eat at least 5 servings of different fruits and vegetables every day. All fresh, frozen, dried and canned fruits and vegetables count • Basic meals on potatoes, bread, rice, pasta or other starchy carbohydrates, preferably whole grain • 30 grams of fiber per day: This is equivalent to eating all of the following: 5 servings of fruits and vegetables, 2 whole-grain cereal biscuits, 2 thick slices of whole-wheat bread and large baked potato with skin • Have some dairy or dairy alternatives (such as soy drinks) and choose options with less fat and less sugar • Eat some beans, legumes, fish, eggs, meat and other proteins (including 2 servings of fish per week, one of which is fatty) • Choose unsaturated oils and spreads and consume in small amounts • Drink 6-8 cups/glasses of water a day • Adults should have less than 6 g of salt and 20 g of saturated fat for women or 30 g for men per day Source: NHS Eatwell Guide

The study followed nearly 25,000 people for nearly 20 years.

The participants were between 40 and 79 years old when the project started, before the millennium.

All were questioned about their lifestyle and blood pressure measurements were taken.

Urine samples were taken to allow researchers to estimate how much sodium and potassium they consumed on a daily basis.

The compound is hidden in fresh, everyday foods, making it difficult for people to accurately represent how much they are getting.

Volunteers were grouped by how much potassium they ate per day, ranging from low to high.

According to World Health Organization guidelines, adults should eat 3.5 g per day.

Analysis in the European Heart Journal showed that women with the highest potassium intake had the lowest blood pressure levels.

Each one gram increase in daily potassium was linked to a drop in blood pressure of 2.4 mmHg.

Meanwhile, a separate analysis found that participants who consumed the most were 13 percent less likely to have a heart attack or stroke than those who consumed the least.

The findings took into account factors that may have skewed the results, such as smoking status, alcohol use, and underlying health conditions.

Professor Liffert Vogt, medical specialist at Amsterdam University Medical Centers, said: ‘Our findings indicate that a healthy heart diet goes beyond limiting salt to increasing potassium levels.

‘Food companies can help by swapping standard sodium-based salt for an alternative to potassium salt in processed foods.

“In addition, we should all prioritize fresh, unprocessed foods because they are both high in potassium and low in salt.”

Tracy Parker, senior dietitian at the British Heart Foundation, said: ‘This research supports current advice that reducing our intake of salt and eating more foods containing potassium may be the recipe for a healthier heart.

‘An easy way to increase your potassium intake is to eat five servings of fruit and vegetables a day.

“Other foods like legumes, fish, nuts, seeds and milk are also high in potassium and low in salt, so it can benefit your heart.

However, staying healthy isn’t just about checking what’s on your plate.

“Limiting your alcohol intake and staying physically active can also lower your blood pressure, reducing your risk of heart attack or stroke.”