Confidence slumps around the globe as cost of living crisis bites

The world’s major economies are in a mood of growing economic pessimism, as rising prices and geopolitical uncertainty hurt the prospects of businesses and consumers.

Over the past year, consumer and business confidence has fallen by the most in a decade, with the exception of the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, research for the FT shows.

Harsh economic data and leading financial indicators are also falling from strong levels after Covid-19, indicating momentum in the global economy is stalling, according to the latest Brookings FT bi-annual tracking index.

The collapse in confidence comes as global financial officials gather in Washington this week for the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank. The two agencies are expected to release forecasts warning that the global economy is on the brink of recession.

Eswar Prasad, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, said the index’s findings reflected “a series of self-inflicted wounds” by corporations and governments. These ranged from supply chain bottlenecks and weak policy responses in the face of high inflation to China’s zero-covid policies and fiscal recklessness in countries like the UK, he said.

Prasad said: “Growth momentum, as well as financial market and confidence indicators, has deteriorated significantly around the world in recent months.”

The Brookings-FT Tracking Index for the Global Economic Recovery (Tiger) compares indicators of real activity, financial markets and confidence to their historical averages, both for the global economy and for individual countries.

Confidence indicators have fallen sharply and are at an all-time low since the index started more than a decade ago in countries like the US, UK and China. In emerging economies, which are more exposed to rising food and energy prices, confidence has fallen even more.

India is the world’s only major economy described as a “bright spot”, with strong indicators pointing to robust growth this year and next.

The rest of the world’s major economies are facing mounting economic problems, according to both hard data and softer measures such as confidence indicators.

“Many countries are already in or on the brink of an outright recession amid heightened uncertainty and mounting risks,” Prasad said.

Nevertheless, the hard data is not yet weak enough to indicate that central banks can reverse their fight to tackle high inflation by halting interest rate hikes, analysts warn.

“Governments and central banks no longer have the luxury of unfettered fiscal and monetary stimulus to stabilize growth and offset adverse shocks,” Prasad said, adding that governments should avoid useless populist policies such as ill-targeted packages to mitigate the impact of higher combat energy prices. .

Despite the deteriorating outlook, many economists consider it unlikely that finance ministries and central banks will reverse their strategies.

The US is under pressure from other countries to moderate the rise in the dollar, which is fueling inflation in other parts of the world, while China must decide whether to scale back its zero-covid policy. Germany has been criticized by economists for the extent of its financial support to domestic energy consumers, and the UK for unfunded tax cuts at a time of rising inflation.

The recent turmoil in UK financial markets and pension funds has fueled investor nervousness about the financial stability of the global system as interest rates rise.

Some analysts have warned that the simultaneous tightening of monetary policy by many major central banks could trigger an unnecessarily deep and prolonged global downturn.