Condominium sells in Palo Alto for $3.4 million

325 Channing Avenue – Google Street View

A condominium built in 2004 located in the 300 block of Channing Avenue in Palo Alto has a new owner. The 1,781 square foot property sold on December 21, 2022 for $3,375,000, or $1,895 per square foot. The house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. There is also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 1,425 square foot lot.

