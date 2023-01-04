Condominium sells in Palo Alto for $3.4 million

A condominium built in 2004 located in the 300 block of Channing Avenue in Palo Alto has a new owner. The 1,781 square foot property sold on December 21, 2022 for $3,375,000, or $1,895 per square foot. The house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. There is also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 1,425 square foot lot.
Additional units have recently been purchased nearby:
- On Waverley Street, Palo Alto, a 1,592 square foot unit sold for $1,793,000 in October 2022, a price per square foot of $1,126. The unit has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
- In December 2022, a 1,982 square foot unit on Channing Avenue in Palo Alto sold for $2,400,000, a price per square foot of $1,211. The unit has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
- A 1,638 square foot unit on the 800 block of High Street in Palo Alto sold for $2,398,000 in September 2022, a price per square foot of $1,464. The unit has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.