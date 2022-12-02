Concussion sub Brooks manages the West Indies business

After not hitting the nets for two days, West Indies reserve Shamarh Brooks unexpectedly found himself on a green-tinted ground at Optus Stadium, taking on a fierce Australian attack looking for a stranglehold from the first Test.

Brooks was a concussion replacement for No. 3 Nkrumah Bonner, who received a blow to the back of his helmet after unsuccessfully trying to dodge a bouncer from all-rounder Cameron Green early on day three.

After the mandatory medical checks and a helmet change, Bonner batted for another 40 minutes before retiring injured. It was unclear at the time whether Bonner, who is said to be in good spirits, could return.

By the lunch hour it was becoming increasingly likely that Brooks would be substituted in the game and West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite begged him to be ready.

“There was a little bit of deliberation about the situation,” Brooks told reporters. “The decision was made and I had to get mentally ready and do things for the team.”

Brooks had every reason to feel under-prepared as he had never played a Test in Australia before and hit the red ball just once on tour with a 56 against a NSW/ACT XI over two weeks ago.

He had also been a willing reserve in recent days, meaning he had spent no time in the nets. “The last hit was on the first day of play,” said Brooks.

“I was just serving the players. It’s a batting day today, so I was trying to get the other batters ready.

“Normally I would have a hit. The other guys (batters) had a hit…so I didn’t get a chance to get a hit.”

Brooks had been hiding from nothing, but he had carefully studied the Optus Stadium pitch, his previous experience at Test level serving him well.

“I’ve actually just played a lot of things in my head that I’ve seen in the last day and a half,” said Brooks, who has played 11 Tests, the last of which was against England in March. “I prepared myself and I’ve played at this level before.”

He came into the fold late in the second session after Jason Holder’s wicket and rested himself well with 33 runs off 58 balls. Brooks came through a menacing second new ball hit from speedy Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins before falling to Green as West Indies were knocked out.

“It wasn’t a rude awakening, but a good start for me to face these guys,” he said. “First time meeting them in Australia. It’s a very good surface and I enjoyed the challenge.”

Brooks is likely to get another chance to bat in the West Indies’ second innings, but will have to wait as Cummins resisted forcing the follow-on despite Australia holding a massive 315-run lead.

With an Australian statement looming on day four, Brooks said the West Indies batsmen should heed the rough tackling of Brathwaite and debutant Tagenarine Chanderpaul where they formed a 78-run opening partnership between them.

“Four or five sessions,” said Brooks when asked how long the West Indies could realistically fight for a draw. “That’s what I think they’ll give us because I think it’s still a good batting pitch. I don’t think they’ll go too deep tomorrow.