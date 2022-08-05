Concrete shackles loosen off flat bed truck and crush parked motorcycle and cars in Brazil
- A surveillance camera on a Brazilian street caught concrete shackles falling from a truck and crushing a motorcycle, a car and two pickup trucks
- A woman is seen in the video looking at her cell phone as the truck begins to slam into part of a busy avenue in Barreiras, Bahia, last Wednesday
- About four of the cement pipes overturned at once and fell over the bicycle and the car in front of it
- The truck driver continued for several yards as more of the flatbed trailer’s buoys and two pickup trucks collided before coming to a complete stop
- Authorities have reported no injuries related to the shocking accident
No word yet on what caused the crash or if any citations were issued.