Concrete shackles loosen off flat bed truck and crush parked motorcycle and cars in Brazil

This is the shocking moment when a load of concrete shackles falls from a truck and crushes a row of parked vehicles on a street in Brazil.

A surveillance video shows a semi-truck towing the stacked pipes onto a flatbed trailer as it is about to turn onto a stretch of Benedita Silveira Avenue, one of the busiest roads in Barreiras, a city in the northeastern state of Bahia.

A woman looks at her cell phone, looks up to watch the terrifying event unfold and immediately rushes into a building to avoid being hit by debris.

A surveillance camera captured the bizarre moment last Wednesday when a load of concrete buoys tumbled from a flatbed trailer and crushed a motorcycle, a car and two pickup trucks in Bahia, Brazil. No injuries were reported in the accident

One of four vehicles damaged last Wednesday after a load of concrete pipes fell from a flatbed trailer in Bahia, Brazil

At least four of the concrete buoys suddenly tip over to the right, crushing a motorcycle and a car parked in front of it.

More shackles fell from the bed, completely crushing the left side of a pickup truck.

Another bracket then falls off the trailer and hits a second pickup truck before the driver comes to a stop.

In Barreiras, a city in the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia, a woman was seen running into a building on Wednesday while a row of vehicles was crushed by falling concrete buoys from a truck.

Some cement tubs broke into large pieces while others remained intact after suddenly falling from a truck in Bahia, Brazil last Wednesday

Huge chunks of concrete were strewn across the avenue in Brazil last Wednesday when a load of cement shackles fell off a flatbed trailer

Some shackles broke into large pieces while the rest remained intact.

Fortunately, there were no drivers or passengers in the vehicles and authorities have reported no injuries in connection with the accident, which took place on July 27.

No word yet on what caused the crash or if any citations were issued.