Concord man in critical condition after jumping from a Sydney unit to escape after explosions

Two people are lucky enough to be alive after devastating house fires destroy units and their residents.

A man in his 60s fights for his life after a series of explosions at a unit in Sydney, possibly caused by a gas stove.

Firefighters were called to Trafalgar Parade in Sydney’s western Sydney shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, with neighbors reporting hearing loud bangs and windows blowing out.

The crews arrived to discover flames coming from the top floor of the three-story building.

A man in the overrun unit jumped from the third floor to safety and suffered severe burns and cuts to his head, chest and arms.

Two people are lucky enough to still be alive after devastating house fires that destroyed units with their residents inside (Pictured, the Concord fire)

A 94-year-old woman had to be rescued by firefighters at Dee Why after a fire broke out in her home (Pictured, the Dee Why unit fire)

An off-duty paramedic treated his injuries before paramedics took over and transported him to hospital in critical condition.

Neighbors managed to evacuate before the fire broke out.

Police have declared a crime scene near the property and are working with specialist fire investigators to determine the cause.

The resident is believed to have lit a cigarette near the stove, causing the explosion.

On the north side of Sydney, a 94-year-old woman was unable to leave because a fire broke out in her unit at Dee Why.

Fortunately, firefighters arrived in time to enter her burning home and escort her out.

The woman had inhaled smoke and was taken to hospital where she is recovering.