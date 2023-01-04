Concord gang member gets 13 years for fatally stabbing man with bayonet

MARTINEZ – A Concord man was sentenced to 13 years in prison as part of a plea deal to settle charges of bayoneting a man to death, court records show.

Eric Jeremy Martinez, 46, pleaded no manslaughter and gang charges in the fatal 2018 stabbing of 53-year-old Daniel Quast. The deal was completed at the end of September 2022, but has not been reported before.

Quast was stabbed to death in February 2018 during an argument at a trailer park on Lodge Drive. This was later determined by the police Martinez blamed Quast for an ordeal that left him stranded out of state with no way home. Authorities say Martinez sold a car to Quast’s girlfriend, received a $200 down payment, but paid the remaining $600 after traveling to Arizona.

When Martinez eventually returned to the Bay Area, he angrily confronted the couple about the missing money and demanded to know why they had not returned his calls. He later told police that Quast had insulted him, leading to the fatal stabbing, according to court documents.

“He called me a punk. That’s why he’s dead. He should have kept his mouth shut,” Martinez is said to have told police, according to testimony from a Concord detective at a preliminary hearing in 2018.

Martinez gets credit for the four years he spent in prison before the case was solved. He is currently in Corcoran State Penitentiary and is eligible for parole in 2031, according to prison records.