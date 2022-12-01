Concerns over free press in India after NDTV’s Ravish Kumar quits

One of India’s most popular TV journalists is leaving the network recently taken over by a billionaire tycoon considered close to the BJP.

The firing of one of India’s most popular TV journalists from a network recently taken over by a billionaire magnate close to the ruling party has raised concerns about press freedom in the country.

Ravish Kumar, 47, announced his departure from New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) on Wednesday, a day after the network’s founders Prannoy and Radhika Roy stepped down from the board.

Radhika Roy Prannoy Roy (RRPR) Private Ltd owned a 29.18 percent stake in the broadcaster, which was acquired by Gautam Adani, Asia’s richest man who has close ties to Indian Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata party (BJP).

Many have called Adani’s NDTV takeover a “hostile takeover” and the Adani Group is still trying to secure a majority stake by making an open offer for an additional 26 percent stake in the company, which would increase its stake to more than 55 percent. .

‘Forced to work as a broker’

Kumar spent 27 years with NDTV’s Hindi network and made a name for himself as a diligent and articulate presenter who didn’t mince words when tackling burning issues.

The popular evening show he hosted was watched by millions in a country that has seen a spike in anti-Muslim sentiment and policies from the BJP and its allies in recent years.

Kumar regularly called out his competitors during his shows, accusing them of defending the government and spreading Hindu-Muslim hatred. He even came up with a name for them: “godi media” (godi in Hindi means a womb).

“Those who spend thousands of euros on studies to become journalists will be forced to work as real estate agents,” Kumar said in a video message he posted to YouTube on Thursday after his resignation.

“And those who currently work as journalists must all suffer. Some feel exhausted and many leave the profession. Many say that apart from being forced into a job, there is no longer any passion to be a journalist,” he said.

After Kumar left NDTV, hashtag #RIPNDTV started trending on Twitter.

Writer and activist Revati Laul worked at NDTV for 12 years until 2009.

“The concept of television coverage, such as election analysis, budget analysis and TV coverage, started with NDTV and other newscasters followed it,” Laul told Al Jazeera.

Laul said she fears there will be no other broadcaster like NDTV “because we are now past the age of television news coverage and there is only television news propaganda”.

Geeta Seshu, co-founder of the independent organization Free Speech Collective, told Al Jazeera that the diversity and plurality of news and opinions has already been seriously compromised in the Indian media.

“The layoffs [of Kumar and the Roys] only indicate how the space for independent opinion has further shrunk,” Seshu said. “For a democracy, this is a very alarming situation.”

Paris-based media watchdog Reporters Without Borders this year ranked India 150th out of 180 countries in its annual World Press Freedom Index – India’s lowest position ever.

Rights groups and activists have expressed concern about declining press freedom and increasing government intimidation of journalists.

Kumar won the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2019 “for leveraging journalism to give a voice to the voiceless”.

In September of this year, While We Watched, a documentary about him, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and won the Canada Goose Amplify Voices Award.