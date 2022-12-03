Concerns over Cummins as Smith takes the reins

There are concerns over the condition of Australian captain Pat Cummins after he failed to take the field for the start of the fourth innings on day four of the first Test against the West Indies in Perth due to right quadriceps pain.

Cummins bowled 20.2 overs in the West Indies first innings over days two and three to claim figures of 3 for 34, including his 200th Test scalp.

But when Australia declared over lunch on day four after Marnus Labuschagne’s second century of the game, Cummins failed to take the field after lunch.

“Pat Cummins has mild muscle pain on the right side of the quadriceps,” said a CA spokesperson. “He will continue to be monitored by the team’s medical staff and his availability to bowl in the second innings will be assessed on an ongoing basis. Steve Smith will be captain while Cummins is off the field.”

Cummins returned to the field after 36 overs, midway through the final session of day four, with Australian coach Andrew McDonald explaining that he could be available to bowl on the final day.

“Obviously he has to bide his time now, he will have to do that on the field until he can bowl again,” McDonald said. Fox cricket. “[He’ll bowl] probably sometime tomorrow. We’ll try to align that with the second new ball. We kind of manage and respect the fact that he has a quad complaint. Obviously the game right now, his bowling would be valuable there, so we’re going to get him there and judge him at the end of the day.

“It’s just a small flaw. We’ll manage. It’s clear that we still have a long summer ahead of us, but this game is the most important.”

The Australian selectors had laid out a loose plan on how they would lead their fast bowlers through five back-to-back Tests this summer with a huge Test workload ahead in 2023, including tours of India and England.

Resting some individuals is a possibility. The selectors’ management plan depended entirely on how much the fast Australians would bowl and the type of surface they would bowl on, with only a four-day break between the Perth and Adelaide Tests against the West Indies having breaks of only five, four and four. days prior to each of the three Tests against South Africa.

Scott Boland, who currently averages 9.55 in Test cricket, is the quick reserve in the side, while Michael Neser and Mark Steketee are likely to be next in line. Cummins missed last year’s Adelaide Test against England after coming into close contact with Covid on the eve of the game. Jhye Richardson played on that occasion but is ineligible this season due to several injury issues.

“It’s a short turnaround [to Adelaide] and that’s clearly in our decision-making, too,” McDonald said. Ideally if Pat doesn’t have to bowl again in this test match that’s great, but right now the West Indies are playing very, very well so we’ll make a decision tomorrow morning.”

Meanwhile, the West Indies have suffered an injury of their own with Kemar Roach hobbling off the field after his seventh in Australia’s second innings. West Indies confirmed he was sent for a scan of his left thigh on Saturday afternoon. Unrestricted 27-year-old Marquino Mindley has been included in the roster and will arrive in Adelaide on Monday.