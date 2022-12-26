Concerns over Alzheimer’s drug breakthrough rise as THIRD patient in groundbreaking study dies from it

A third patient has died while being treated with an experimental Alzheimer’s drug that doctors hope will mark the “beginning of the end” for the condition.

The unnamed 79-year-old Florida woman suffered extensive swelling and bleeding in the brain after treatment for more than 18 months. She was hospitalized with seizures in mid-September and died five days later.

The patient was in the extension phase of the phase 3 trials for the antibody drug lecanemab, supported by biotech company Eisai. The treatment works by removing amyloid beta proteins from the brain, which are thought to cause Alzheimer’s disease.

It’s the latest blow to trials of the drug that showed it could slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease by 27 percent over 18 months in the core portion of the phase 3 trial. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to make a decision next month on whether to approve the drug for use in the US.

The scans above show the woman’s brain before treatment with the antibody (left) and after (right). Her brain became swollen during treatment and showed signs of bleeding

The latest death in the process was revealed in the magazine Science. It is associated with bleeding and swelling in the brain.

It follows two other deaths during the extension phase, including a man in his late 80s who died of a brain hemorrhage in June, and the death of a 65-year-old Illinois woman.

Experts from the Tokyo, Japan-based biotechnology company said the fatalities were likely due to other factors.

They linked the man’s death to a blood thinner he was also taking and said the woman’s death was due to other medical problems.

The company has declined to comment on the latest fatal accident, citing privacy concerns.

A spokesman said: “All serious events, including fatalities, will be reported to Eisai and included in our evaluation of the investigation.

Everything you need to know about lecanemab, the anti-Alzheimer’s drug What does it do? Lecanemab is a drug that is injected every two weeks in people suffering from early Alzheimer’s disease. The antibody treatment, made by Japanese and US pharmaceutical giants Eisai and Biogen, fights plaque buildup in the brain, which is thought to be the cause of Alzheimer’s disease. What did tests show? The phase III trial of lecanemab evaluated the drug’s ability to reduce cognitive and functional decline in 1,795 early Alzheimer’s patients. Half of the participants received 10 mg/kg of the drug every two weeks, while the others received a placebo drug. Researchers measured the participants’ memory, judgement, problem solving and judgment before they started taking the drug or placebo and again 18 months later. The results showed that those who received lecanemab saw their mental state deteriorate 27 percent less than those who received the sham treatment. The lecanemab group also experienced a slower buildup of amyloid levels in the brain, scans showed. Is the drug dangerous? In addition to promising results, clinical studies also revealed safety issues. Brain swelling and microbleeds were observed in 21.3 percent in the lecanemab group and 9.3 percent in the placebo group. The pharmaceutical giants said the numbers are within an expected range. And a patient in the US reportedly died while taking lecanemab in clinical trials, following a cerebral hemorrhage. However, Eisai and Biogen noted that all available safety information shows that the therapy is not linked to an increased risk of death. How close is it to rollout? The drugmakers are seeking approval for lecanemab from the US Food and Drug Administration, with a decision expected in early January. The companies say they will also submit their findings to regulators in Japan and Europe by April 2023. However, watchdogs will then have to assess whether the drug is safe and effective before making a decision, so it’s unclear when the treatment could be rolled out. How does it differ from similar drug Aduhelm? Both Aduhelm and lecanemab — both made by Eisai and Biogen — are antibodies designed to remove amyloid deposits. However, lecanemab targets amyloid that has not yet clumped, while Aduhelm removes amyloid plaques that have accumulated in the brain. Aduhelm’s approval has been a rare bright spot for Alzheimer’s patients, but critics have warned of the drug’s disappointing results and highlighted its risks.

“This information will be provided to the FDA and other regulatory agencies, as well as independent review committees for the study.”

A total of 13 deaths were recorded in the core trajectory of 1,800 participants.

It wasn’t clear if these were related to the drug or other factors, but all participants had early Alzheimer’s and had an average age of 71.

People with Alzheimer’s disease can live for several years after the first symptoms appear.

Most patients live three to 11 years after diagnosis, according to the Mayo clinic.

Patients were initially enrolled in the pivotal phase three studies, which lasted 18 months, before being moved to the six-week extension phase, where they received doses of the drug every other week.

The last patient to die during the study passed through the core phase without any problems and then moved on to the extension phase.

But her family reveals the case anonymouslysaid that after the first injection she became so tired that she stayed in bed for two days – only to go to the bathroom or eat a snack.

Two weeks later she received the second infusion. She suffered from severe headaches, struggled to finish sentences, and suffered from confusion.

In mid-September it turned out that she had suffered a stroke in a restaurant.

The woman was rushed to hospital where she developed seizures. They were so violent that she started beating her arms and legs – she had to be restrained for her own safety.

The patient began to suffer from multi-organ failure and pneumonia. She died five days later.

Doctors reviewing the case said it was likely lecanemab was behind the death, noting that the patient had no underlying conditions.

When she was transferred to the extension phase, a brain scan showed signs of some microbleeds, although these were not serious enough to rule her out.

Dr. Ellis van Etten, a neuroscientist at the University of Leiden in Germany, told Science: “The brain swelling and the microbleeds… could be a serious side effect of the study medication.” He said this should be judged by trial investigators.

Lecanemab is one of several experimental Alzheimer’s drugs that target amyloid beta proteins, which accumulate in the brains of people with the disease.

Many scientists claim that this buildup is responsible for the disease, although deposits of the protein are also seen in the brains of healthy people.

The amyloid-seeking antibodies help clear the proteins, but can cause brain swelling and bleeding in the process.

This is a condition medically called amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA) because it is diagnosed through brain scans.

Lecanemab targets two types of amyloid-beta plaques.

About half of Alzheimer’s patients also have cerebral amyloid angiopathy CAA, in which amyloid-beta plaques replace muscle in the walls of blood vessels.

When these are removed by antibodies, the blood vessels can weaken and become inflamed, putting them at risk of bursting.

The FDA will decide next month whether the treatment can be used in the US, while the European Medicines Agency – Europe’s leading drug regulator – is expected to take a position later in 2023.