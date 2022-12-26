Concerns grow for missing 13-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday

Concerns for the safety and well-being of a 13-year-old girl who has not been seen since Wednesday increased today after she missed all of the Christmas festivities without contact with her family.

Brown-eyed Lyla disappeared from her home on Wednesday night and no one has seen or heard from her since.

Major searches in her home town of Basingstoke, Hampshire, failed to find any trace of the girl and police said today they were “extremely concerned” for her well-being.

Police have put out a public appeal to help locate Lyla, whose last name has been withheld by Hampshire Police.

She has long dark hair and is believed to be ‘street wise’.

A Hampshire Police spokesman said today: ‘Lyla was last seen on Wednesday night in Simmons Walk, Basingstoke, around 10pm.

“Since she was reported missing, officers have been conducting various investigations to find her.

We and his family are extremely concerned for his well-being and are now turning to the public for your help.

It is believed to still be in the Basingstoke area.

‘Lyla is described as being of mixed race, 5 feet 6 inches tall and of a medium build.

‘She has long brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black Puffa jacket and gray sweatpants. She carried a Sports Direct bag for life.

“If you see her, please call 999 immediately, quoting 44220512908,” added the spokesperson.