Concerns grow as cholera spreads through Haiti’s prisons

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) – A nonprofit group on Tuesday called on Haiti’s government to release certain detainees amid a rapid rise in cholera cases in the country’s heavily overcrowded prison system and dwindling supplies of clean. water.

Health through Walls, which provides medical care to prisoners in Haiti, noted that not only inmates are at risk, but also guards, kitchen staff and health personnel.

“Immediate action is needed to prevent more preventable deaths in prisons,” the organization said. “The situation has not been more dire.”

The call comes as Haiti remains largely paralyzed by gangs and anti-government protesters, leading to severe shortages of fuel, water and other basic supplies as the government calls for the immediate intervention of foreign troops.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said Tuesday that the government is reviewing Haiti’s request for aid in conjunction with international partners.

“We strongly condemn all those who stand in the way of a just and immediate distribution of much-needed humanitarian relief supplies,” he said. “This is a status quo that cannot continue, and we will continue to work and talk with international partners about ways to facilitate the delivery of essential humanitarian aid to the Haitian people, including critical medical support to tackle the cholera outbreak. .”

All in all, Haiti has reported several cholera deaths and more than 100 suspected cases following last week’s announcement that the first cholera deaths had been reported in three years. Since then, the number of cases has risen, especially in prisons.

Medical staff at the National Penitentiary in Port-au-Prince, Haiti’s largest prison with more than 4,000 inmates, has reported at least 20 deaths, five confirmed cases and another 200 cases of extreme diarrhea in just one week, said Michelle Karshan . , co-founder of the nonprofit organization.

The cholera bacteria spreads easily and can cause severe diarrhea and dehydration that can be fatal.

Haiti’s 20 prisons hold about 11,000 inmates, and health advocates are very concerned as the occupancy rate in the country’s four main prisons exceeds 400%. In addition, inmates have long faced severe shortages of food, water and medical care, according to a recent United Nations report.

More than 180 inmates have died of severe malnutrition this year alone, according to an unpublished letter from the United Nations Secretary-General, but shared with The Associated Press on Sunday.

The United Nations also noted in their report that there is only one doctor for more than 1,000 detainees, and that supplies of drugs are “rare and limited”.

“Detainees are completely dependent on the care of charitable organizations,” it said.

Health Through Walls has asked the Haitian justice minister to release, among other things, prisoners who are seriously ill, malnourished or those who have served their sentences but have not yet been brought to justice.

“Remand continues to fill prisons and add stress to the justice system during this period of crisis when basic needs cannot be met,” the organization said.

More than 83% of detainees have not yet been tried, according to the UN report, with some waiting nearly a decade for their first appearance in court.

A spokesman for Justice Minister Berto Dorcé was not immediately available for comment.

The nonprofit’s request comes just days after UN Secretary-General António Guterres noted in a letter to the Security Council that Haiti’s prison system needs to be improved “given its alarmingly overcrowded prison system.”

The latest cholera epidemic in Haiti killed nearly 10,000 people. It started more than a decade ago after UN peacekeepers introduced the bacteria into the country’s largest river through wastewater from their base.

Among those who died was the director of Haiti’s national prison, Karshan said.

