Concerns for Post Malone as he twitches onstage during Australian tour

Post Malone, 27, raised concerns about his well-being during his performance in Sydney on Sunday. He started shaking and fidgeting awkwardly during a rendition of his hit song, I Fall Apart

Post Malone raises concern for his well-being as footage from his Australian tour shows the star twitching and fidgeting on stage

By Monique Friedlander For Daily Mail Australia

published:

Post Malone has been concerned about his well-being as he continues his Australian tour.

The 27-year-old singer, real name Austin Post, raised eyebrows during his show in Sydney on Sunday night when he started shaking and fidgeting awkwardly during a rendition of his hit song, I fall Apart.

Viral footage from the performance shows Malone bizarrely shaking his arms, rubbing his skin and fiddling with his T-shirt as he belts out the lyrics.

Post Malone, 27, raised concerns about his well-being during his performance in Sydney on Sunday. He started shaking and fidgeting awkwardly during a rendition of his hit song, I fall Apart

Another clip shows the heavily tattooed star bending over and balancing the microphone on his lips.

Some fans have voiced their concerns online, with one tweeting, “I really hope he stays clean. Some movements worry me,” while another suggested, “Maybe it’s like a nervous tick?”

Another wrote: “Looks like he has anxiety. I do the same with my shirts when I’m crazy. I hope he’s okay.’

Viral Footage From The Performance Shows Malone Bizarrely Shaking His Arms, Rubbing His Skin And Fiddling With His T-Shirt As He Belts Out The Lyrics

Viral footage from the performance shows Malone bizarrely shaking his arms, rubbing his skin and fiddling with his t-shirt as he belts out the lyrics

Another Clip Shows The Heavily Tattooed Star Bending Over And Balancing The Microphone On His Lips

Another clip shows the heavily tattooed star bending over and balancing the microphone on his lips

Some Fans Have Taken To Twitter To Express Concern About Malone

Some fans have taken to Twitter to express concern about Malone

Others, however, hastened to defend Malone by pointing out that his bizarre moves are nothing new and certainly not cause for alarm.

“He’s always been such an animated performer. Stop,” one tweeted, while another added, “That’s just how he performs that particular song.”

“If they were ‘fans’ they would know this is just his live set,” another agreed.

Others Rushed To Defend Malone By Pointing Out That His Bizarre Moves Are Nothing New And Certainly Not Cause For Alarm

Others rushed to defend Malone by pointing out that his bizarre moves are nothing new and certainly not cause for alarm

Malone’s unusual performance isn’t the only thing fans are arguing about – his recent weight loss has also raised eyebrows.

The Rockstar hitmaker showed off his noticeably slimmer physique on stage at his Sydney show, which left fans questioning the transformation and whether the Grammy winner was in good health.

Sources told TMZ Post had gained weight for a movie role and has been exercising and following a strict diet ever since.

His tour schedule is also said to have contributed to his weight loss.

Post Malone’s dad Rich also responded to a fan video, writing, “Healthiest he’s been in years!” Mentally and physically.’

The Rockstar Hitmaker Showed Off His Noticeably Slimmer Frame On Stage At His Sydney Show

The Star Looked Noticeably Different In March 2021

The Rockstar hitmaker also showed off his noticeably slimmer frame on stage at his Sydney show, which left fans questioning the transformation and whether the Grammy winner was in good health. (Pictured on the left during his show in Sydney this week, and on the right in 2021)

