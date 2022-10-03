Concerned Donald Trump asked his aides if Ghislaine Maxwell had named him after her arrest

Donald Trump anxiously asked his aides if Ghislaine Maxwell had named him after her 2020 arrest for recruiting underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein.

The former president asked his inner circle, “Did she say anything about me?” referring to the British socialite he partied with.

Trump’s interest was piqued by an article published in July 2020 in the… New York Post stating that Maxwell would “name names.”

He twice pressed his aides who remained in stunned silence, New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman reports in her blockbuster book on Trump.

The anecdote in Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of Americaappearing Tuesday suggests Trump was nervous that he would be dragged into the Maxwell investigation.

Donald Trump asked his inner circle, ‘Did she say something about me?’ referring to Ghislaine Maxwell just after her arrest for sex trafficking, a new book claims. They are pictured together in 2000

Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell have known each other since the 1990s. Together in the picture in February 2000 with Trump’s wife Melania

The anecdote suggests Trump was nervous about being dragged into the investigation into Maxwell, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison

Maxwell stood trial last year and was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty.

At no point did she cooperate with the prosecution and provide information about famous men she interacted with, including Trump who once called Epstein a “great guy.”

According to “Confidence Man,” the article appeared in Post in July 2020 stating that Maxwell would work with prosecutors to save himself.

New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman tells the anecdote in her new blockbuster book about Trump, trust man

Steven Hoffenberg, a former business partner of Epstein’s, said in the report: “She’s going to name some big names — not just in terms of those who abused underage girls at Epstein’s parties — but also those who made or profited from financial deals with Epstein.” of his generosity, including flying his plane and staying at his home’.

Hoffenberg added: “Ghislaine thought she was untouchable – that she would be protected by the intelligence agencies she and Jeffrey helped with information: the Israeli intelligence agencies and Les Wexner, who has given millions to Israel; by Prince Andrew, President Clinton and even by President Trump, who was known as an acquaintance of hers and Epstein’s.

According to Haberman, Trump sat in the Oval Office with his top advisers and said, “See that article in today’s Post where I was mentioned?”

The aides sat in “silence” as Trump continued, “She (Maxwell) is she saying something about me?”

Weeks later, at a press conference at the White House, Trump was asked about Maxwell’s arrest and gave an answer that stunned the public.

At the time, Maxwell was accused of recruiting girls as young as 14 for Epstein to sexually assault and participate in the abuse himself.

He said, ‘I haven’t really followed it. I just wish her the best, honestly.

“I’ve met her countless times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach, and I think they lived in Palm Beach,” referring to the Florida town where his Mar-a-Lago club is.

Trump added: “But I wish her the best, whatever it is.”

Trump, Epstein and Maxwell had known each other as early as the 1990s, and all three were featured in footage shot by NBC in Mar-a-Lago in 1992.

In the clip, the two men stare at a bevy of cheerleaders who dance in front of them while Maxwell can be seen in the background.

Trump has already hit back at Haberman’s book on his social media platform Truth Social

The footage shows Trump dancing with the women, cheerleading for the Buffalo Bills soccer team and laughing as someone stretches her neck at him.

Trump, wearing a dark suit and pink tie, grabs one woman by the waist and dances with another as they chant, “Donald! Donald! Donald!’

He is then seen going to greet three guests, including Epstein, who is seen wearing a light denim shirt.

The former president alternates between dancing and talking with Epstein and points out the women, who are usually in short skirts.

Epstein points to one and Trump points to another, saying, “Look at her over there, she’s hot.”

At the time the video was shot, Trump had just divorced his first wife Ivana Trump and a year after marrying his second, Marla Maples.

In 2008, Epstein pleaded guilty to inciting a minor into prostitution and was sentenced to 13 months in prison under a controversial non-prosecution agreement.

Epstein hanged himself pending trial in 2019 following his arrest weeks earlier.

Trump has admitted that he knew Epstein and in a 2002 interview with New York magazine called him a “great guy.”

He said, “He’s a lot of fun to be with.

“It’s even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it – Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”

Trump, Epstein and Maxwell were featured in footage NBC shot at Mar-a-Lago in 1992. In the clip, the two men stare at a bevy of cheerleaders who dance in front of them while Maxwell can be seen in the background

In the video, Trump alternates between dancing and talking to Epstein and pointing at the dancing women

But more recently, the ex-president said they haven’t spoken to each other in 15 years after an argument.

According to court documents, the altercation was because Epstein was accused of sexually abusing a girl in Mar-a-Lago.

While in office, Trump said, “I knew him as everyone in Palm Beach knew him. I wasn’t a fan’.

Flight records show that Trump flew at least seven times on Epstein’s private jet known as the Lolita Express.

Trump made four trips in 1993, one in 1994, 1995 and one in 1997.

The 1994 trip involved Marla, Tiffany, and a nanny who appeared to refer to his then-wife Marla Maples and daughter Tiffany.

The 1995 trip was with his son Eric, who was one at the time.