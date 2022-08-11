Concept shows Watchdog took months to report missing Secret Service texts

WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security’s internal watchdog has taken months to alert Congress to missing Secret Service text messages surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, even after lawyers approved a draft report, the information released. omitted an important report and eventually only released a milder version, according to newly released documents.

The Draft Warningobtained by the Project on Government Oversight, a government watchdog group, is the latest evidence that raises questions about how the Inspector General’s Office is handling the missing texts, and is sure to infuriate House Democrats, some of whom have accused the Inspector General of a cover-up as they investigate the attack.

The approved report is damning. Congress had to be warned that the Secret Service had removed texts related to the investigation into the attack, delayed responding to investigators, and redacted documents unnecessarily.