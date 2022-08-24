Con artist Samantha Azzopardi is charged with allegedly posing as a French child sex abuse victim

<!–

An Australian con man whose exploits have brought her worldwide fame has been accused of impersonating a 14-year-old French sex-trafficking victim.

Samantha Lyndell Azzopardi, 34, appeared before Waverley Local Court on Tuesday on charges of falsely representing herself as a teenage girl who had arrived in Australia to live with a foster family.

Police say a day was wasted investigating her claims.

Samantha Azzopardi, seen here in police custody, has been accused of representing herself as a French 14-year-old child trafficking victim

No plea has been entered.

Azzopardi is said to have told her story to the homeless charity Sydney Jewish House, located in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, which contacted police on Monday.

As Azzopardi claimed to speak only French, an interpreter was offered at the police station, but she only offered a limited conversation.

Police accepted that Azzopardi, who is small and slender in build, was a minor because her face was partially hidden behind a mask, the court heard.

Azzopardi first came to international attention when Irish police investigated claims she was a victim of sex trafficking

Opposing the bail, police prosecutor Nicole McMahon said the release of Azzopardi, who appeared in court while being held back by two officers, was an “unacceptable risk to the community.”

“Looks like the only time she’s not abusive is when she’s in custody,” she said, according to the… Daily Telegram.

Magistrate Paul Hudson said he believed Azzopardi suffered from schizophrenia and that it affected her behavior.

However, he declined bail on the grounds that she might not appear in future proceedings, which resume on Thursday, or would be in violation again.

Azzopardi allegedly presented herself as a French teenage sex trafficking victim to homeless charity Jewish Sydney House (address pictured)

Magistrate Hudson referred to a long list of charges that Azzopardi has previously received in various places around the world.

Azzopardi has come up with some bizarre identities to defraud families and international authorities for committing crimes such as stealing children and property.

In 2013, Azzopardi appeared in central Dublin, claiming to be a teenage sex trafficking victim from Eastern Europe, gaining worldwide attention.

It cost the Irish government hundreds of thousands of dollars before her true identity was revealed.

In May this year, Azzopardi was sentenced to serve a three-year correction after telling Sydney police she was a teenage cult member who had been sexually assaulted.