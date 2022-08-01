Computer engineer who accidentally threw away £149m in Bitcoin is plotting £10m hunt for hard drive

A computer engineer who claimed he accidentally threw away his £149 million Bitcoin fortune is now plotting a £10 million treasure hunt for the lost hard drive by searching a landfill.

James Howells will ask Newport City Council if he can excavate the landfill in Wales – a request that has been rejected several times before – using robotic dogs and a complicated machine powered by artificial intelligence.

The 36-year-old accidentally threw away the hard drive in 2013, saying it now contains Bitcoin worth more than £149 million.

He was cleaning out his office when the hard drive was thrown away, along with a broken laptop, old keyboards and mice.

But despite Mr Howells’ repeated appeals to Newport Council for help with the machine’s repair, his requests have been denied for the past nine years.

It comes as cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, are once again crashing in value in another plunge into digital currencies.

James Howells (pictured above) plans to ask Newport City Council if he can excavate the landfill in Wales – a request that has previously been rejected several times – using robotic dogs and a complicated artificial-intelligence-powered machine

The entrance to the garbage dump in Newport, pictured above. Mr Howells accidentally threw away the hard drive in 2013 and has been trying to get it back ever since

The council previously told Mr Howells ‘on a number of occasions’ that ‘excavation is not possible under our permit and that excavation itself would have a huge environmental impact on the surrounding area’.

However, he is now proposing a £10m hunt to the council over the next few weeks – backed by venture capital funding – using robotic dogs, drones and an AI machine to sift through 110,000 tons of waste.

The proposal has two versions – based on how much of the landfill the municipality allows through – with a team of eight experts specializing in landfill excavation, waste management and data extraction.

Mr Howells said he has budgeted for security costs, including two robotic ‘Spot’ dogs that will record CCTV patrols at night so no one else can try to locate the hard drive at night.

A mechanical arm would be deployed to filter through the waste and locate the hard drive next to local pickers.

The IT expert had his first team rehearsal on the pitch in May at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, attended by ‘The Grand Tour’ star Richard Hammond (pictured)

He told Insider: ‘We are trying to realize this project completely commercially.’

The IT expert had his first team rehearsal on the pitch in May at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, attended by ‘The Grand Tour’ star Richard Hammond.

Mr Howell’s plans also include ‘building a solar or wind farm on top of the landfill once the project is completed’.

He believes that even after all this time, the hard drive would still work well enough to retrieve the bitcoin files.

Mr Howells said that if the project were a success, he would keep just 30 percent of the value and split the rest between his recovery team and investors, giving the rest to local Newport charities.

Newport Council previously told MailOnline that Mr Howells had repeatedly asked for help but was unable to help him.

A spokeswoman said: “Newport City Council has been contacted a number of times since 2014 about the possibility of retrieving a piece of IT hardware that it claims contains Bitcoins.

Mr Howells said he has budgeted for security costs, including two robotic ‘Spot’ dogs (pictured) that will record CCTV patrols of an evening so no one else can try to locate the hard drive at night

“The first time was several months after Mr. Howells first realized the hardware was missing.

‘The cost of excavating the landfill, storing and treating the waste can run into the millions of pounds – with no guarantee that it will be found or that it will be in good condition.

‘The council has also told Mr Howells a number of times that digging is not possible under our permit and that digging itself would have a huge environmental impact on the surrounding area.

“Even if we could accede to his request, the question is who would bear the cost if the hard drive was not found or was so damaged that the data could not be recovered.

“That’s why we made it clear that we can’t help him in this case.”

MailOnline has reached out to Newport City Council for comment.