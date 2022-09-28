Compostable bioleather offers sustainable solutions for the clothing industry and beyond

Microbial biofabrication and green processing inspired by cultural heritage offer a path to a circular material economy. Credit: Theanne Schiros/Columbia Engineering and FIT



Since the beginning of the industrial revolution, clothing production has been on an untenable path. Like most manufacturing, textiles are produced in a linear fashion with a cradle-to-grave model. Fabrics such as cotton are grown, worn, used and then discarded. The textile industry as a whole is responsible for 10% of global CO2 emissions, with leather in particular being harmful.

The livestock industry is the main cause of deforestation and leather tanning causes a lot of chemical pollution. These challenges have led to a search for more sustainable textiles, especially leather alternatives.

A team with a track record of successful collaboration can have an answer. Biomedical Engineering researchers at Columbia Engineering recently announced that they have created a compostable bioleather with superior flame retardancy and low environmental impact. Their microbial nanocellulose (MC) bioleather has a 1,000 times lower carcinogenic impact than cowhide leather and a significantly smaller carbon footprint than synthetic leather or cotton. Their study was published in Environmental Science: Progress.

The team, led by Theanne Schiros and Helen Lu, along with Ph.D. candidate Romare Antrobus, has collaborated for several years at Columbia’s Materials Research Science and Engineering Center (MRSEC) to develop materials for a wide variety of applications from biomedicine to energy, electronics and textiles, laying the groundwork for inventing this versatile new material.

“Our bioleather not only represents a breakthrough for textiles, but shows other industries how to explore a sustainable manufacturing process to develop regenerative materials,” said Lu, professor of biomedical engineering and Senior Vice Dean of Faculty Affairs and Advancement at Columbia Engineering.

To create high-quality biotextiles, the team used microbial biosynthesis of nanocellulose, inspired by pre-industrial and indigenous science. Schiros hypothesized that a major component of mammalian brains used for millennia for tanning hides in leather — lecithin phosphatidylcholine — would stabilize the interaction of cellulose with both water and lipids in a tanning emulsion and alter the material properties of MC through its hydrophilic groups. to make it suitable for use as bio leather.

When the researchers used traditional brain and smoke tanning processes, they noticed an increase in MC tensile strength and ductility, encouraging this line of research. Their discovery led to the development of an eco-friendly, plant-based lecithin “tanning process” for nanocellulose that created a strong, compostable bioleather.

This new process will transform not only future textile development, but also research into cultural heritage. Although civilizations around the world have made durable and long-lasting textiles since ancient times, most of these ancient techniques have been lost.

“Our team is now working with scientists at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to develop a conservation studies database for artifacts in their cultural heritage collections and to understand the mechanism behind the historic tanning of brains and organs,” said Schiros, associate professor senior lecturer in materials science at the University of Amsterdam. Fashion Institute of Technology and adjunct associate research scientist at Columbia’s MRSEC.

To complete the circle around modern design, the researchers created a pair of naturally dyed, microbial bio-leather sneakers in collaboration with Public School NY. The sneakers are part of an exhibit, Towards a Circular Society: Learning from Nature, currently on display at the University of Bern’s Wyss Academy for Nature. They will also be featured in a separate exhibit at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.

This new study builds on the researchers’ successful rethinking of manufacturing through the lens of biomaterials and the circular economy, including two startups that emerged from their labs, Algiknit, which makes kelp-based biofibers, and Werewool, which has a platform. created for high-performance regenerative textile fibers with DNA-programmed color and function, such as stretch or waterproofing, provided by engineered proteins.

With their achievements in harnessing the power of microbes and developing paleo-inspired green processing techniques, Lu and Schiros expect biofabrication to play a critical role in facilitating a transition to a more sustainable economy. MC provides a modular engineering platform for high-performance regenerative materials with a variety of applications, from tissue engineering to batteries, electronics, biosensors and contamination remediation, which the researchers continue to explore.

Romare Antrobus, PhD student and co-lead author of the study, examined a sample of the compostable bioleather made in Schiros’ lab at FIT, and characterized in the Lu lab. Credit: John Abbott/Columbia Engineering



Schiros believes that the broad applicability of their research is only a matter of time. She added that “the biofabrication approach developed here can stimulate and accelerate a paradigm shift towards a circular materials economy, which is crucial for global climate goals and sustainable development.”

