‘Completely shattered’: Emotional rugby president pays tribute to Bianca Jones after her tragic death

The president of the AFL club where best friends Bianca Jones and Holly Bowles played says the community has been “shaken to its foundations” after Ms Jones succumbed to methanol poisoning this week.

The Jones family confirmed that the 19-year-old had died on Thursday after spending a week in a hospital in Bangkok, Thailand.

Mrs Bowles is still fighting for her life after both girls fell ill in a suspected mass methanol poisoning in the popular tourist town of Vang Vieng on November 13.

The death toll rose to five overnight after British lawyer Simone Kent, 28, from Kent, died along with at least seven other tourists still in hospital.

Beaumaris Football Club president Nick Heath became emotional as he spoke about the impact Ms Jones’ death had had on the close-knit community.

“The news has been tough,” he told Sunrise on Friday.

‘The only consolation is the overwhelming response we have had not only from local people here in our local community, but the response from Australians has been quite overwhelming.

“Certainly the families are passing that on, they feel it, and it’s making a big difference for them overseas as they deal with this horrible situation.”

The Jones family confirmed the 19-year-old (pictured) had died after a week in a Bangkok hospital in a heartbreaking statement on Thursday.

He said the Jones family was preparing to take Bianca’s body to Australia after spending a week at her bedside.

The president became emotional as he spoke about the “zest for life” both girls shared, as well as their love of the AFL and travel.

“It’s no surprise that they embarked on this great adventure abroad after Covid, when their football career was interrupted for a few years,” he said.

‘Many of our young people are only now catching up (after they) missed out during the Covid years, where they can now go see the world and socialise.

“Then something like this happens and it just shakes you up.”

On Thursday night, American rock band Pearl Jam paid tribute to Jones during the first night of their Australian tour in Sydney.

Eddie Vender told 50,000 fans that his death was a “senseless tragedy.”

“The only young lady, Bianca Jones, has passed away, and her friend Holly Bowles is holding on and we wish her the best, and we are thinking of the parents,” he said.

Holly Bowles (left) and Bianca Jones (right) played for Beaumaris Football Club.

‘We send you everything we have today. We are very sorry.’

Jones and Bowles had been spending time in Laos as part of a gap year trip they had been planning for years.

Jones’ family confirmed his death in a statement Thursday.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that our beloved daughter and sister, Bianca Jones, has passed away,” the statement said.

‘She was surrounded by love and we take comfort in knowing that her incredible spirit touched so many lives during her time with us.

‘We want to express our deepest gratitude for the overwhelming support, love and prayers we have received from all over Australia.

‘The kindness shown to our family during this unimaginable time has been truly humbling.

‘We kindly ask for privacy as we go through our grief and begin to heal. Thank you for respecting our family’s space.

“With my sincere thanks, Mark, Michelle and Lachlan Jones.”