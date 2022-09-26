Complete Casino Mate Review

We are sure that there are many more platforms that you do not know anything about. Thanks to our online casino reviews, you can get detailed information about Casino Mate, its advantages, selection of games, and payment methods. You will learn how to create an account and withdraw money, as well as get answers to frequently asked questions.

Introduction

Casino Mate AU was established in 2011. Perhaps you missed the creation of this platform due to the extensive advertising of other companies. However, today we are here to tell you more about this online casino.

Here you can not worry about the legality of your actions and data security. The company has taken care of comfortable conditions for all players. Since online gambling laws are not very clear, Casino Mate is licensed by the foreign government of Curacao. To prevent anyone from hacking into your account and stealing your data, the company uses strong encryption methods.

This online casino Australia offers a large selection of games. A player with any preferences, knowledge, and experience will be able to find the right entertainment for themselves. Any game will be complemented by pleasant bonuses and promotions. Keep reading our online casino review for even more useful information.

How to create an account?

To start using all the features of this online casino, you need to create an account. We give you a little guide. Check it out so you don’t have any problems:

Go to the official website of Casino Mate In the upper right corner, find the red “Register” button. Click on it Fill in all blocks with information. First, enter your email and phone number. Create a username and password that you will use to log into the site In the next step, enter your first name, last name, date of birth, and gender In the end, please include your address, zip code, city, and country. Choose the currency that you will use when making transactions. Read the terms of use of the platform and confirm your agreement with them.

Bonuses and Promotions

This section will help you find out what gifts, bonuses, and promotions this online casino Australia has to offer.

Welcome Bonus

This promotion applies to all new players who have made their first 4 deposits. If you are unsure of your knowledge or experience, this welcome gift will help make your first game more comfortable. Conditions below:

Make your first deposit to receive a 100% bonus of up to $200 and 20 free spins.

Make a second deposit to receive a 50% bonus of up to $300 and 20 free spins.

Make your third payment to receive a 50% bonus of up to $400 and 20 free spins.

Make your fourth payment to receive a 50% bonus of up to $500 and 20 free spins.

Keep in mind that the minimum deposit amount must be $20. This bonus must be wagered 20 times.

Other promotions

Not only new players can receive prizes. At different stages of your journey, you will have the opportunity to participate in the action. For example, on different days you can increase your deposit by up to 70%. Weekends often feature free spins. In addition, you can become a member of the VIP club, where new gifts are constantly appearing.

Game collection

Casino Mate cooperates with such software providers as Microgaming, iSoftBet, Booongo Gaming, Habanero, Quickspin, and Relax Gaming. Therefore, all games have a colorful design, and amazing animation. You will never be bored here. Below you can explore the list of popular categories and games:

Slots. Arctic Fortune, Victorian Villain, Jekyll and Hyde, Andre the Giant.

Video poker. Bonus Poker, Louisiana Double Poker, Split Way Royal.

Roulette. American Roulette, Premier Roulette MP, Roulette Diamond Edition.

Payment methods

To replenish your account and withdraw funds, you will need payment methods. The company offers good and reliable banking options that will ensure a fast and secure transaction. Most likely in real life, you use one of these options, so there is no need to create a new payment method for gambling. You can see the current list below:

Mastercard

Visa

Skrill

Neteller

Instagrambit

iDebit

Paysafecard

EcoPayz



Frequently Asked Questions

How long does it take to withdraw money?

It depends on the chosen payment method. For example, for electronic wallets, it takes from 24 to 72 hours; when withdrawing via debit cards, it will take up to 7 days.

How can I get help?

You can contact customer support. There are three ways. First, call the phone number listed on the site and tell us about your problem. Secondly, you can start a dialogue in a live chat. Thirdly, you can describe your problem in detail via email.

Can I play via smartphone?

Of course! You can use the services of this online casino through the mobile version of the site or mobile application. The latter option is available for iOS and Android operating systems.