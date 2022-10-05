Complainant testifies about Australian Parliament House rape

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) – A government official testified on Wednesday about being raped by a colleague in the Australian parliament building, describing her fear of being disbelieved because of the disparity in their workplace statuses.

Brittany Higgins became the first witness to testify against Bruce Lehrmann, 27, who… pleaded not guilty in the High Court of the Australian Capital Territory on charges of unauthorized sexual intercourse in a minister’s office in March 2019. He could face up to 12 years in prison if convicted.

Higgins said she was a 24-year-old staffer in an administrative role in the office of then-Secretary of Defense Linda Reynolds, while Lehrmann held a senior role as a ministerial adviser.

The pair had returned to Parliament House early on a Saturday morning, after a night of heavy drinking with colleagues. Higgins said she thought Lehrmann wanted to collect documents from Reynolds’ office, where she fell asleep on a couch and was awakened by Lehrmann who raped her.

Higgins said she felt “trapped, not human” as Lehrmann hovered above her, growling and making noise. She said she started to cry and told him to stop, but he kept going.

Higgins decided to prosecute Lehrmann last year and the jury heard her videotaped police interrogation from February 2021.

She told police that when she returned to work on Monday, two days after the alleged rape, she feared she would be fired because she and Lehrmann entering the minister’s office were flagged as a security breach.

“I knew what had happened to me was wrong, I knew I hadn’t consented,” she said.

She told police she didn’t think anyone would believe her story and that Lehrmann’s words outweighed hers because of his higher role.

“He was in the office on Monday. … He didn’t seem embarrassed (or) upset,” Higgins said. “It just didn’t feel like something he wanted to tackle.”

She told police when she identified the incident as assault on her former chief of staff: “The gears have shifted.”

“It was less about me and in a way more politics,” she said.

Attorney Steven Whybrow told the jury that Higgins’ charges had not been tested or proven and Lehrmann denied having had sex with her.

Prosecutor Shane Drumgold flagged more than 50 witnesses who could be called to testify at the trial, which is expected to last between four and six weeks.

Witnesses include Reynolds and former ministers Michaelia Cash and Steven Ciobo.

The Associated Press does not usually identify alleged victims of sexual assault, but Higgins has chosen to identify himself in the media.

PART: