Compassionate Countess of Wessex pictured with premature babies in Malawi

The Countess has had a packed schedule for her solo tour of Africa

She was seen visiting premature babies in the neonatal unit as part of the visit

Sophie Wessex looked pensive as she visited a neonatal unit at a hospital in Malawi to meet premature babies during her solo royal tour.

The countess and mother-of-two, 57, wore an orange bell-sleeved blouse by Soler and white jeans as she leaned over incubators at Kamuzu Hospital in Lilongwe and said hello to the babies.

Staff gathered to greet the royal as she wandered around the wards at Kamuzu Hospital, stopping to say hello to young children who are patients and chatting with doctors about the facility.

She was seen clasping her hands as she met young patients in the pediatric ward, and she also took a trip to the Kangaroo Maternity Ward to speak to expectant mothers.

The Countess bent down to see a child being treated for an illness at the hospital’s Ethel Mutharika Neonatal Unit

Sweet display of affection: Countess of Wessex clasps hands as she meets patients in pediatric treatment room

Sophie met mothers and their babies in the kangaroo ward of the maternity ward at the hospital

The mother-of-two cut a cool figure wearing a salmon colored blouse with bell sleeves from the brand Soler and white trousers.

Once again, the thrifty mum-of-two decided to wear a recycled piece for her travels as she was spotted wearing the summery top at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this summer.

Her hair was pulled back into a low pony and she paired her trousers with practical white strappy sandals.

Yesterday she also wore another piece from the games back in August, a £157 maxi dress from the brand ME+EM, as she visited eye surgery patients in a Malawian village to celebrate World Sight Day.

The Countess is pictured talking to an expectant mother in the maternity ward at the hospital as she lies in bed on the ward

Members of the clinical staff wait to meet the Countess of Wessex when she visits Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe

The compassionate countess looks down as she meets a tiny premature baby in the neonatal unit

Medical staff at the hospital take the royal on a tour of the neonatal unit, where she meets many babies in need of treatment

A mother smiles as she supports her toddler on her lap, they are greeted by a smiling Countess of Wessex

The mum-of-two looked cool and relaxed in a patterned blouse and white trousers as she walked from ward to ward

The Countess of Wessex meets medical staff and patients in the pediatric treatment room during a visit to Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe

Sophie smiles warmly as she meets the medical staff upon arrival at the Malawian maternity hospital

This week, Prince Edward’s wife has been touring Malawi, attending a reception at the Sunbird Waterfront Hotel to celebrate the country’s success in eliminating the infectious disease trachoma, which is known to cause blindness.

Sophie is visiting Malawi in her role as Global Ambassador for IAPB and as former Deputy Patron of the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust.

Earlier this week, the royal was in Ethiopia and was pictured looking pensive as she leafed through a condolence book for the beloved queen while in the country.

In one picture, she appeared to read a message from an ambassador, Victor Adeleke, apparently written on September 12 – just days after the Queen’s passing.

In his note, he wrote: ‘The world will surely miss you! Mother of His Majesty King Charles.

‘On behalf of all the members of the Embassy of Nigeria, here in Addis, we say goodbye to your Lordship. Rest in perfect peace.’