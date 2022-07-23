Companies must invest to avoid a supply chain scandal or pay the price in lost consumers

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



When a supply chain scandal hits, customers want the companies they buy from to take action — and a combination of actions, not limited to firing their supplier — is the best way to minimize consumer loss. Apologies are not enough.

Professor Sabine Benoit of Surrey Business School said:

“Our research shows that companies need to do something — and that could mean parting ways with a supplier when there’s a scandal.”

“Customers will blame big companies for supply chain scandals – and this inherited debt will affect whether they buy from the company in the future.”

Traditionally, supply chain managers have been encouraged to support their suppliers when abuses are discovered in their supply chains. However, for many companies this is not always a realistic option as it can be time consuming and expensive.

This research found that companies also have the option of firing or auditing their suppliers – and this has the same effect on customers’ buying intentions.

Professor Benoit added that their “research has found that taking one action – either monitoring and supporting suppliers to do better or deviate from them – will help build trust in the big company, But purchase intent is only returning to 75% of what it was before the scandal hit.”

“The best option when a scandal strikes is for companies to double down on their response by firing the supplier that caused the scandal and make an effort to support their remaining suppliers, then consumer confidence begins to recover, resulting in the best possible outcome — with purchase intent reaching 85% of what it was before the scandal hit.”

“What this means for large companies is that consumers expect their brands to do well in the world – and there is a right and wrong way to tackle supply chain scandals with a direct impact on bottom line.”

The research, published by the Magazine for Supply Chain Managementwas conducted over a five-year period by authors in the United Kingdom, Germany and the United States.

Companies have dramatically changed their global supply chains as a result of Brexit, the US-China trade war and COVID

