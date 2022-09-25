Companies could face legal action if work uniforms are not ‘menopause friendly’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Employers who force menopausal women to wear uncomfortable uniforms could be accused of discrimination, experts warn.

Symptoms include hot flashes, bloating and weight change, which can lead to discomfort, especially when work clothes are form-fitting or made of non-breathable fabric.

Workplaces that fail to address this issue could soon face legal action under the Equality Act, lawyers say.

Jog Hundle, partner at employment law specialists Mills & Reeve, said a claim can be made on two grounds.

“It would be discrimination arising from disability and it would also be indirect discrimination,” she said. ‘If you pursue a policy that is more disadvantageous for a certain group, namely women over 50, then you have to justify that policy.’

Employers would lose any legal action if they were “not involved in the disability debate over their uniform,” she said. According to the Menopause Experts Group, labor courts citing menopause rose 44 percent last year compared to the previous year.

Symptoms of menopause can include hot flashes, bloating and weight change leading to discomfort, especially when work clothes are form-fitting or made of non-breathable fabric (stock image)

Employers who force women going through menopause to wear uncomfortable uniforms could face discrimination, experts warn (stock image)

It told of a plaintiff who was reprimanded for undoing her top button despite telling her employer she was experiencing hot flashes. Women can make menopause-related claims under the Equality Act 2010, stating the ‘protected characteristics’ of gender, age or disability.

Of the 23 menopause-related tribunals last year, 16 cited disability discrimination, 10 alleged sexual prejudice and 14 alleged unfair dismissal, the group found.

Deborah Garlick, founder of Henpicked, an online forum for midlife women, said, “Inappropriate uniforms made of non-breathable fabrics and with unforgiving cuts can exacerbate menopausal symptoms such as hot flashes.” She added if bosses “don’t ask, they won’t know” about any female staff issues.

Campaigners report how some workers have to put on multiple blouses every day because of the effects of hot flashes.

The Daily Mail’s Fix the HRT Crisis campaign took a big win in May when pharmacists were allowed to prescribe alternatives to out-of-stock treatments to alleviate menopausal symptoms.