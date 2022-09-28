Como are making a splash in Serie B with help from football’s own A-listers 

As the European vacation destination of choice for Hollywood royalty including George Clooney and Ben Affleck to name a few, Lake Como has never had a problem attracting global stars to its shores.

The same cannot be said of his football team. A modest outfit that has spent most of its existence spinning between stints in Serie B and C, the side occupying the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia on the waterfront has historically been anything but glitz and glamour.

Besides the World Cup winners Marco Tardelli and Pietro Vierchowod who graced the club in the 1970s, few names shake the memory of Como 1907’s alumni. A best-ever sixth place in Serie A in 1950 is the pinnacle of their achievements. Ambition is tempered by experience. Two bankruptcies in two decades do that to a club.

Serie B Como stirs up a stir as they try to return to Italy’s top

The project, both on and off the pitch, has attracted top professionals such as Cesc Fabregas

That is no longer the case. Last summer, former Arsenal and Chelsea icon Cesc Fabregas joined the club, which was bought in 2019 by the Darjum Group, an Indonesian tobacco conglomerate.

Thierry Henry has also invested and is now a figure in the boardroom. Aspiration has arrived in abundance.

“Often people talk about Como because of the city, and how beautiful it is, how wonderful it is – the lake, the houses,” Henry says. Sports post.

“I’m sure people like Benoit Cauet ended his career here, Tardelli played here. It used to be a good club that developed a lot of youngsters.’

The hope is that it can be again. The development of the club, both on and off the pitch, has been entrusted to Dennis Wise. The former Chelsea captain has returned to football after his self-imposed hiatus to take up the position of CEO.

His work has already contributed to the creation of a new training ground, on which the club has spent €1 million. They are looking for another two-acre lot to house the men’s, women’s and academy lineups all on the same base.

An ambitious project launched by the owners has resulted in the club buying a new training base

A lot of effort is also being made to improve the stadium. Negotiations are underway to secure a 99-year lease for their dilapidated home, which currently hosts fewer than 5,000 fans per game due to security measures.

COMO 1907 FACT FILE Founded: 1907 (re-established in both 2005 and 2017) Owners: Djarum Group Director: Dennis Wise head coach: Moreno Longo notable players: Cesc Fabregas, Patrick Cutrone, Luis Binks awards Series B: 1948-49, 1979-80, 2001-02 Series C: 1930-31, 1967-68, 1978-79, 2020-21 Series D: 2007-08, 2018-19 Best finish: Serie A, 6th (1949-50)

Securing it would allow for some much needed renovations, but the owners are looking at more than a lick of paint. If the preferential plans are approved, there is talk of a bid from the host city for Euro 2032, should Italy’s proposal to host the tournament succeed.

“There are a lot of opportunities here that can really boost the community and give jobs to the people,” says Wise. “I think that’s an important part of what we want to try and do. We want to try to involve the local companies.’

Nothing illustrates this more than the club’s Como4Como schedule.

While Henry was unveiled to the press last month, Como took the opportunity to announce their flagship community initiative. It was a promise that by 2025, all the resources used by the club, from the grass on the pitch to the food sold in the stands, will be locally sourced. If it’s not available, they work with the community to produce it.

The plan is the club’s latest gesture to a group that has grown suspicious of the city’s leaders.

“They had two bankruptcies before this group bought it. Nobody really trusted the people who bought this football club,” says Wise of a club that counts Michael Essien’s wife among its failed owners.

‘That has already changed so much, in just over three years. That was important to us, to show that we’re serious people, that we’re going to do what we’re going to do, because if we weren’t, I wouldn’t be here. It’s very simple.’

New details of the club’s #Como4Como campaign were revealed at Thierry Henry (lr’s) press conference: Djarum Group Representative Mirwan Suwarso, Dennis Wise, Henry, Mayor Alessandro Rapinese and Darren Dein

Other programs are already bearing fruit. The club has pledged profits from shirt sales to regional charities for the next two seasons. So far, presales have passed 4,000.

The comics are sponsored by the streaming service subsidiary of Djarum – Mola TV. As in the UK, there is a ban on advertising and sponsorship for tobacco companies in Italy, but nothing prevents them from owning clubs.

In any case, their business today is multifaceted. Most of its wealth is due to their ownership of Indonesia’s largest private bank – Bank Central Asia.

There were donations to local hospitals during the Covid pandemic totaling €125,000. In the meantime, another €100,000 has been made available for other purposes. Both de Henry and de Fabregas have cited the focus on Como’s community as an important factor in their own involvement.

The fact that the mayor of the city, Alessandro Rapinese, was part of the panel that proposed the Frenchman shows how close the bond between club and community is formed.

Como will spend all profits from shirt sales this year and next year helping the community

Really unbelievable then, that the club was bought almost by accident. Initially, the owners had tried to own a European club capable of bleeding the best young players from Indonesia. Their promotion to Serie C during the takeover proved problematic, with Italian rules stating that players from outside the EU cannot be bought by clubs in the second and third divisions.

That changes in Serie A, and so promotion would be an added advantage to finally making one of the ownership group’s visions a reality.

Not that the presence of Fabregas et al guarantees results. The goal of returning to the top for the first time since 2003 is far from certain, as their last board member struggles to state.

“Did you see the teams that just came down?” says Hendrik. “People don’t know, but it’s very difficult to get to Serie A.

“Do you know how many teams want to go back to Serie A? Some are well equipped, some are not so well equipped. Whatever it is, you never know who will be successful.’

However, as Wise points out, there is more than one measure of success for Como.

“People now know it’s not just any lake and that’s what I wanted to do,” he says. “In time, more people will know that this is a football club. And it’s not just a place where George Clooney goes.”