COMMUNITY SHIELD PLAYER RATINGS: Darwin Nunez impresses on debut on 3-1 win
- Liverpool put on an impressive display as they beat Manchester City 3-1
- Jurgen Klopp has now won every honor available to him in English football
- Erling Haaland impressed with his move but missed two big chances
Liverpool put on a promising game for neutrals on Saturday as they defeated title favorites Manchester City 3-1 in the Community Shield.
They looked sharper than their rivals as goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez saw them past Julian Alvarez’s attack. The trophy means Jurgen Klopp has now won all the credit available to him in English football.
Sports post has taken a close look at how each player ended up in the traditional curtain riser of English football.
Liverpool
Adrian
Didn’t have much to do as City lacked sharpness in front of goal, avoided crying spells and couldn’t have done much about City’s goal. 6
Trent Alexander-Arnold
The opening goal picked up well and generally stretched a side that struggled to close the Liverpool fullbacks. 8
Joel Matip
Overall a solid show, but occasionally looked nervous by De Bruyne and Haaland. 7
Virgil van Dijk
Enjoyed a fairly comfortable afternoon but was rarely tested by City’s forwards. 6.5
Andrew Robertson
Something of an anonymous game for the Scot, but he made few mistakes. 6.5
Jordan Henderson
He played well without showing the flair that crept into his game last season. 7.5
Fabinho
He kept De Bruyne still the whole time and looked confident despite the quality of the opposition. 7
Thiago
Suffering from a defense that still seemed to be gaining a foothold with his signature pinpoint passing. 7
Mo Salah
Threatened the entire game with his famously fast feet and scored an important penalty. 8
Roberto Firmino
Didn’t do much wrong, but was outdone by his replacement in the second half. 6.5
Darwin Nunez
Proved to be an excellent focal point after getting off the couch. He won Liverpool a penalty and scored a late goal. 8.5
Luis Diaz
Didn’t set the world on fire, but did a good job of keeping the city defenses under pressure. 7
Manchester City
Ederson
Couldn’t have done much about the goals and proved an assured presence in an otherwise undercooked defence. 6.5
Kyle Walker
Showed his experience with a solid display but could have done more to keep Liverpool in check. 7
Ruben Dias
Played fine, but didn’t look too confident in a collaboration with Nathan Ake. 6
Nathan Ake
Didn’t make any blatant mistakes, but perhaps lacked a bit of sharpness against Liverpool’s best forwards. 6
Joao Cancelo
Put down a vaguely disappointing 90 minutes after being such a key player at the Etihad last season. 5.5
Kevin De Bruyne
Had a few chances and looked most likely to split Liverpool open but was considerably below his best. 7
Ilkay Gundogan
Didn’t have much of an impact but will have benefited from the playing time. 6
Rodric
Difficulty dictating things in midfield but did not embarrass himself. 6
Bernardo Silva
Looked bright at times but recent lack of playtime showed. 7
Riyadh MahrezI
Moved well at times, but also looked sloppy and struggled to impress. 5.5
Julian Alvarez
Got City back into the game with a goal off the bench and looked lively for forty minutes. 7
Erling Haaland
Would have been frustrated at missing two clear opportunities but impressed with his strength and movement. 6.5
Jack Grealish
Lacked the creative spark he is famous for and was criticized by Roy Keane for not taking enough risks. 5.5
Phil Foden
Brought energy to City as a sub and played in their best period of the game but failed to produce any real quality. 7