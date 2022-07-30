COMMUNITY SHIELD PLAYER RATINGS: Darwin Nunez impresses on debut on 3-1 win

Liverpool put on a promising game for neutrals on Saturday as they defeated title favorites Manchester City 3-1 in the Community Shield.

They looked sharper than their rivals as goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez saw them past Julian Alvarez’s attack. The trophy means Jurgen Klopp has now won all the credit available to him in English football.

Sports post has taken a close look at how each player ended up in the traditional curtain riser of English football.

Darwin Nunez put on an impressive display from the bench and scored a late goal

Liverpool

Adrian

Didn’t have much to do as City lacked sharpness in front of goal, avoided crying spells and couldn’t have done much about City’s goal. 6

Trent Alexander-Arnold

The opening goal picked up well and generally stretched a side that struggled to close the Liverpool fullbacks. 8

Joel Matip

Overall a solid show, but occasionally looked nervous by De Bruyne and Haaland. 7

Virgil van Dijk

Enjoyed a fairly comfortable afternoon but was rarely tested by City’s forwards. 6.5

Andrew Robertson

Jordan Henderson was solid but unspectacular as his side beat Manchester City 3-1

Something of an anonymous game for the Scot, but he made few mistakes. 6.5

Jordan Henderson

He played well without showing the flair that crept into his game last season. 7.5

Fabinho

He kept De Bruyne still the whole time and looked confident despite the quality of the opposition. 7

Thiago

Suffering from a defense that still seemed to be gaining a foothold with his signature pinpoint passing. 7

Mo Salah

Threatened the entire game with his famously fast feet and scored an important penalty. 8

Mo Salah scored from the penalty spot and looked dangerous all game

Roberto Firmino

Didn’t do much wrong, but was outdone by his replacement in the second half. 6.5

Darwin Nunez

Proved to be an excellent focal point after getting off the couch. He won Liverpool a penalty and scored a late goal. 8.5

Luis Diaz

Didn’t set the world on fire, but did a good job of keeping the city defenses under pressure. 7

Manchester City

Ederson

Couldn’t have done much about the goals and proved an assured presence in an otherwise undercooked defence. 6.5

Ederson played well enough but will be disappointed to concede three goals

Kyle Walker

Showed his experience with a solid display but could have done more to keep Liverpool in check. 7

Ruben Dias

Played fine, but didn’t look too confident in a collaboration with Nathan Ake. 6

Nathan Ake

Didn’t make any blatant mistakes, but perhaps lacked a bit of sharpness against Liverpool’s best forwards. 6

Nathan Ake looked a little rusty, but made no blatant mistakes in the match

Joao Cancelo

Put down a vaguely disappointing 90 minutes after being such a key player at the Etihad last season. 5.5

Kevin De Bruyne

Had a few chances and looked most likely to split Liverpool open but was considerably below his best. 7

Ilkay Gundogan

Didn’t have much of an impact but will have benefited from the playing time. 6

Rodric

Difficulty dictating things in midfield but did not embarrass himself. 6

Bernardo Silva

Looked bright at times but recent lack of playtime showed. 7

Riyadh MahrezI

Moved well at times, but also looked sloppy and struggled to impress. 5.5

Jack Grealish played cautiously and had little influence on the proceedings

Julian Alvarez

Got City back into the game with a goal off the bench and looked lively for forty minutes. 7

Erling Haaland

Would have been frustrated at missing two clear opportunities but impressed with his strength and movement. 6.5

Jack Grealish

Lacked the creative spark he is famous for and was criticized by Roy Keane for not taking enough risks. 5.5

Phil Foden

Brought energy to City as a sub and played in their best period of the game but failed to produce any real quality. 7