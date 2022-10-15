Communist Party Congress will offer clues to China’s future

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Congress kicks off on Sunday in Beijing — an event expected to confirm Xi Jinping is China’s first leader since Mao Zedong, who will serve three consecutive terms. Decisions unveiled at the congress — most notably the fate of Prime Minister Li Keqiang — will indicate whether Xi intends to continue amassing power and executing controversial economic policies.

The 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), opening on October 16, will be a celebration of the world’s largest political party, with more than 96 million members across China. However, all eyes are on one man: Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

After the horrors of the Great famine and the Cultural Revolution — and the death of Mao Zedong, who served as both chairmen — in 1982 the CCP under Deng Xiaoping set a two-term limit for its leaders. Xi abolished this rule in 2018, paving the way for him to rule indefinitely after the end of his second term in 2023.

Drastic safety measures

The leader of the world’s second-largest economy has gone to great lengths to keep Congress running smoothly. Beijing has been under special security measures since June. More than a million people have been arrested in the “public security crackdown” that has turned the Chinese capital into a fortress. Employees of major companies in Beijing are not allowed to leave the city for the duration of the congress. Visitors carrying bottled water should: take a sip for police officers to show that they are not carrying dangerous liquids.

And Chinese internet censorship rushed to remove any mention of a rare protest in Beijing on Oct. 13, showing a banner from a bridge calling for “dictator and traitor Xi Jinping” to leave power.

Xi gathered all members of the Central Committee on October 9 for a final rehearsal of the announcements to be made during the congress. So the event will be a matter of decisions already made.

This comes after a difficult period for China. In the past two years, we have seen “the coronavirus pandemic and China’s very costly zero-covid policy; Sino-American tensions amid trade disputes; and a deepening of Beijing-Moscow ties at a time when [President] Vladimir Putin has condemned Russia by invading Ukraine,” said Marc Lanteigne, a specialist in Chinese politics at Norway’s Arctic University.

Xi has concentrated so much power in his hands that it will be difficult for him to shirk responsibility if policy comes under attack, Lanteigne said. So, at most, Congress will strengthen Xi’s hold on the CCP – and at the very least “will show that, despite everything, Xi is still immensely powerful”.

But other than that, it’s very hard to predict what will come out of Congress because the CCP has become so “opaque” under Xi, noted Daniel Leese, a historian and China expert at the University of Freiburg.

Before previous CCP conferences, China specialists enjoyed predicting who would be in and who would be out. Working documents often leaked indicating that someone was moving up or down as various party factions clamored for power.

This time there are few characters to interpret, and the remaining characters are hard to decipher.

Leese said a recent trend has been a “decline in the number of pro-Xi propaganda articles” in the official press, adding: “This could mean Xi has lost his luster — or it could mean he’s lost his luster.” has become so powerful that he no longer does that, no more propaganda is needed.”

‘Dictator of China’?

However, it will be possible to discover some clues about China’s future direction once the Congress is over. The key moment in the congress’s agenda is the presentation of the 25 politburo members: the composition of China’s highest decision-making body is a clear sign of where the country is heading.

Almost half of the seats are up for grabs at this congress, as the incumbent members have reached the age limit of 68. “Then we’ll see how many loyalists Xi managed to get into the committee,” Leese said.

The politburo composition will show “how much wiggle room Xi has,” Lanteigne added.

Analysts say there are two slightly divergent factions beneath the surface of a party ostensibly united in devotion to Xi. One of these is the Shanghai clique, supported by 96-year-old Jiang Zemin (Chinese president from 1993 to 2003), who want more economic reforms. The other is the Communist Youth Group, which defends the party’s primacy over the leader.

It will be especially interesting to see what happens to Prime Minister Li Keqiang. He is now 67 years old, one year from retirement age – and Xi has done everything he can to minimize his influence. If Xi fails to have Li “replaced with a loyalist,” it’s a “sign that he has failed to shake the status quo in his favor,” said Alex Payette, a sinologist and director of the Montreal geopolitical consultancy Cercius Group.

If Li is still positioned in the higher powers after Congress, it could mean China is turning away from Xi’s economic agenda — which has prioritized zero-covid policies over growth and tech titans like Alibaba and Tencent has curtailed. It’s telling that people were talking about “Likonomics” in early 2010. “Although he effaces himself, Li has his own economic ideas,” Lanteigne noted. “If Xi fails to get rid of him, it could mean the CCP wants to try a different economic policy amid slowing growth.”

“Xi is focused on the most important outcome of all, which is to reaffirm his leadership of the CCP and of China in the near future,” said Steve Tsang, director of the China Institute at the School of Oriental and African Studies in London.

This would mean that “the future of China” [would] depend on Xi getting the policy right. … With the Chinese economy so integrated into the global economy, it is alarming that mistakes made by Xi could destabilize the Chinese economy – with major consequences for most parts of the world – and no one outside of China will be able to do much of anything do to avoid that,” concluded Tsang.

“It’s one thing to have a leader who becomes a dictator of a small country largely isolated from the world. It’s another matter if such a contingency happens to the second largest economy [in] the world, which is closely linked to the global economy.”

. © France Médias Monde Infographics

This article has been adapted from the original in French.