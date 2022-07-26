Communist British scientist dubbed ‘Stalin’s nanny’ given top job at World Health Organization

A British communist scientist who wanted face masks to be worn forever has been given an influential role at the World Health Organization.

Professor Susan Michie – a longtime member of the Communist Party of Great Britain and a donor to Labor – was appointed chairman of the WHO’s behavioral advisory group yesterday.

She will advise the organization on how to improve compliance with vaccine rollouts and other interventions that help shape national health policy.

Her appointment raised eyebrows on social media, given Professor Michie’s tough stance during the Covid pandemic.

She called for masks and social distancing to last ‘forever’ in an interview with Channel 5 last year and regularly spat alarming predictions on BBC News, raising questions about the broadcaster’s objectivity.

Concerns over her conflict of interest were revealed when she was simultaneously a member of the government’s SAGE committee and a leading figure in an independent pressure group calling for Chinese-style lockdowns.

Ms Michie is said to have been nicknamed ‘Stalin’s nanny’ by her contemporaries at Oxford University for her radical views.

One Twitter user said: ‘Before this announcement, I thought the WHO was a terribly discredited organization. It’s even worse now if that were possible!’

Another wrote: ‘Oh look, you happened to have chosen a 40-year-old British Communist Party member and advisor to the UK’s SAGE nudge unit on Covid.’

WHO IS SUSAN MICHIE? Susan Fiona Dorinthea Michie was born in St Pancras in London on June 19, 1955. She is the daughter of biologist Dame Anne McLaren and computer scientist Donald Michie. Prof Michie obtained a BA Honors in Experimental Psychology from Oxford University in 1976. It was in Oxford where she built a reputation as a staunch communist. A man who claimed to have known Michie at the time told the Spectator in 2019, “Michie was famous when I was in college for being an unchecked Soviet sympathizer known as ‘Stalin’s nanny.'” She has been a member of the Communist Party of Great Britain for 50 years. Speaking at a public rally in March 2018, she said communists should “work full-out” for the election of Jeremy Corbyn as prime minister. She made a donation of £14,000 to Labor led by Corbyn. In 2009, Michie became a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) and convened its subgroup, the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Behavior group. In 2020, she became a participant in the Scientific Pandemic Insights group on Behavior (SPI-B) of the COVID-19 SAGE. The subcommittee was responsible for providing advice to the government on how to boost compliance with Covid rules and how people would respond to certain measures. She is also on the Independent SAGE committee, a far-left pressure group that endorsed the Zero Covid strategy that left China stuck in an endless cycle of lockdowns.

A third user said, ‘Isn’t this satire? Please let this be satire. Please, please.’

Her new assignment will be to advise the WHO ‘on the adoption of behavioral insights and scientific perspectives’ in support of its health policy.

It is unclear whether her new role will be paid or voluntary.

At the start of the pandemic, the Technical Advisory Groups on Behavioral Insights and Sciences for Health were established in February 2020.

So far, it has produced two reports: looking at ways in which behavior affects Covid vaccine uptake and compliance with pandemic restrictions.

The appointment will spark even more anger among critics who accused the WHO of being too “China-centric.”

The global health agency initially praised the Chinese Communist Party for its response to the Covid outbreak, despite taking away the freedoms of its citizens.

At the same time, it regularly criticized governments in the UK and the US – two of the largest donors – for their responses to the pandemic.

Former US President Donald Trump retaliated by taking out $400 million (£324 million) in annual funding in 2020 – a move that was reversed a year later by incumbent President Joe Biden.

The UK donated approximately £114 million to the WHO in 2020-2021.

Professor Michie made headlines last year after pushing for a ‘maximum suppression’ Covid strategy.

Speaking about the need for face masks and social distancing, she told Channel 5 on June 5, 2021, ‘We will have to keep these going for the long haul.

“And that will probably be good not only for Covid, but for curbing other diseases at a time when the NHS…”

She was interrupted by presenter Claudia-Liza Armah, who asked her, “When you say long term, what do you mean – how long?”

Professor Michie replied, ‘I think forever, to a degree.’

Later in the program, she compared social restrictions to wearing seat belts and said masks should become essential.

She said, “I think there are many different behaviors that we have changed in our lives. We now routinely wear seat belts, not before.

“We now routinely clean up dog poop in the park, not before.

“If people see there’s a threat and there’s something they can do to mitigate that…themselves, their loved ones and their communities, then we’re seeing people doing that for the past year.

“And I think we can just start getting into routines. When we leave the house, we check we have our phone, we have our keys, we have tissues, we have a face mask in case we need it.

“It won’t be too much of a problem about the kind of changes we’re talking about and I think we also need to think about the way we plan our cities, our transportation and our lifestyle.

“Instead of going back to hugely long commutes, create more local work hubs where people don’t have to travel as much – not only good for health, but also for the environment.”

Months later, she caused a stir when she appeared on BBC News on November 27, criticizing the government for not mandating masks in all public buildings or reintroducing social distancing.

Scientists at the time accused the BBC of lack of objectivity on the matter and wondered why a behavioral scientist was being interviewed about microbiology.

She is a member of the Independent SAGE pressure group that called for a Christmas lockdown.