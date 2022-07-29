Communication makes hunting easier for chimpanzees

High in the forest canopy, a group of chimpanzees hunts for a smaller primate species: a red colobus monkey. Credit: Kibale Chimpanzee Project



Like humans, chimpanzees use communication to coordinate their cooperative behavior, such as when hunting. When chimpanzees produce a specific vocalization known as the “hunting bark,” they recruit more group members for hunting and capture their prey more effectively, researchers from the University of Zurich and Tufts University have now shown.

Chimpanzees are not only looking for fruit, they also occasionally look for opportunities to get protein-rich meat. To catch their nimble monkey prey in the forest canopy, chimpanzees are better off having companions hunt next to them. Scientists have discovered for the first time that communication is the key to recruiting group members to join the hunt.

Hunting barks makes the chase more effective

By studying more than 300 hunting events recorded over the past 25 years in Uganda’s Kanyawara chimpanzee community, researchers from the University of Zurich (UZH) and Tufts University in Boston found that the wild monkeys group hunting by making bass sounds. catalysing, making this form of cooperative behavior more effective. “Chimpanzees that produce hunting barks provide information to nearby people about their motivation to hunt, and this information can convince unwilling individuals to join in, increasing the overall chances of success,” says Joseph Mine, Ph.D. student at the Department of Comparative Linguistics at UZH, who led the study.

Group hunting in dense tropical rainforest where visibility is limited can be a challenge. Vocal communication enables more efficient group work. “Remarkably, after the production of hunting barks, we saw more fighters entering the chase, a greater speed at the start of the chase, and a shorter time to make the first catch,” said co-final author Zarin Machanda of Tufts University, who is working on the study. head of the Kanyawara chimpanzee project.

While hunting is more effective after a bark, more research is needed to find out why the bark has this effect. “At this point, it is still unclear whether these barks are given intentionally to coordinate the precise actions of the group, or whether these barks simply advertise a person’s decision to hunt, which in turn increases the likelihood that others join them and with more fighters they are more effective,” adds UZH professor Simon Townsend, who helped lead the study.

With specific calls called “hunting bark”, chimpanzees recruit further group members for hunting. Credit: Kibale Chimpanzee Project



Co-evolution of communication and collaboration

The evolutionary biologists took into account a wide variety of other factors that could influence the outcome of a hunt, including the presence of skilled hunters and possible distraction, but the occurrence of hunting barks retained a key role. “Communication plays a key role in coordinating complex cooperative acts in humans, and this is the first indication that vocal communication could also facilitate group collaboration in our close relatives,” Townsend says.

It is generally accepted that communication and cooperation are closely related and evolved together with humans. Over time, one became more complex, and the other became more complex, creating a feedback cycle that eventually led to language and the uniquely complex forms of collaboration that modern humans engage in.

Evolutionary roots at least 7 million years old

However, it was not known how far back in man’s evolutionary past this relationship between group collaboration and communication can be traced. Joseph Mine concludes, “Our results indicate that the relationship between vocal communication and group-level collaboration is ancient. This link appears to have existed for at least 7 million years, since our last common ancestor with chimpanzees.”

Active participation in group hunts provides access to wild chimpanzee meat

More information:

Joseph G. Mine et al, Vocal cues facilitate the cooperative hunting of wild chimpanzees, scientific progress (2022). www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciaadv.abo5553 Joseph G. Mine et al, Vocal cues facilitate the cooperative hunting of wild chimpanzees,(2022). DOI: 10.1126/sciaadv.abo5553

Provided by the University of Zurich





