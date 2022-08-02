Commonwealth Games volunteer steals the show during volleyball event with outrageous dance in crocs

You don’t have the cameras of the world on you every day and this Commonwealth Games volunteer certainly grabbed this opportunity by the horns.

Rather than sweeping sand before the next volleyball game, Dan Rae, originally from Cumbria but living in London, twirled around his rake, ‘stoling the show’.

The Commonwealth Games even posted about his funky moves at the stadium in Birmingham.

He whirled around his rake as he showed his top dancing as his colleagues swept the sand

Dan Rae is originally from Cumbria but lives in London and works as a professional dancer

Beach volleyball matches are played at the Smithfield Stadium in Birmingham. Pictured: The match between the Maldives and Rwanda during the Commonwealth Games on August 1

The Commonwealth Games’ official TikTok account posted: ‘If they’re a ten, but steal the show. 11/10 would hire again.’

Games officials added: “The moves are unmistakable… it’s his world, we just live in it.”

While the dancer stunned the crowd with his dance in a pair of crocs, his colleagues seemed to ignore him and carry on with their work.

Social media users were quick to watch the video, which has racked up hundreds of thousands of views in a single day.

One suggested he get a “pay raise,” while another wondered if he’d been brought in as “half-time entertainment or something.”

Dan has danced at Ibiza Pride before and was even featured in an advertisement for Barclaycard last year.

The youngster showed his best moves in front of the cameras. His flamboyant technique caught the attention of Commonwealth Games officials

His colleagues, who were also dressed in black shorts with a gray and orange top, worked while Dan danced

The daring dancer ended up on his knees in the sand as spectators watched his performance with joy

Social media users responded quickly to the dancer’s skill. Even the Commonwealth Games said his moves were ‘undeniable’

He is highly skilled in a variety of dance genres, including commercial, hip-hop, and jazz.

The Games will run for a week and a half from July 28 to August 8, with 72 countries and more than 5,000 athletes competing in 280 events.

British athletes compete among the individual nations of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland for the Games, giving them a rare opportunity to fly their national flags in the sports arena.