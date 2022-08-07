Commonwealth Games: T20 gold for Australia’s woman’s cricket team after win over India

Australia beat India to add women’s T20 gold to their already bursting trophy case in a dramatic Commonwealth Games final overshadowed by a COVID-19 controversy.

Australia won by nine runs despite a brilliant knock from Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, adding Commonwealth gold to World T20 and ODI success for this all-conquering side.

Ash Gardner, the hero with the bat when Australia defeated India to open the tournament, this time played with the ball, taking 3-16 from three overs – including Kaur’s match-turning wicket.

But the win was overshadowed by drama before a ball was bowled.

The toss was postponed as officials discussed whether all-rounder Tahlia McGrath would be allowed to play after he returned a positive COVID-19 test.

McGrath, one of Australia’s best players in the entire tournament, presented to team officials with mild symptoms on Sunday morning and returned a subsequent positive test.

Despite this, she was allowed to play and was forced to distance herself from her teammates and wear a mask while waiting to strike.

She also couldn’t celebrate with her teammates after taking a catch.

Had the match been played in Australia, McGrath would have been forced to sit out and isolate for seven days, highlighting the ridiculous inconsistencies in COVID-19 policy.

Her impact on the game was minimal, but was nevertheless the biggest talking point at Edgbaston.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Alyssa Healy failed to fire again, out lbw for seven, but skipper Meg Lanning joined Beth Mooney for a 74 run partnership of just 47 deliveries.

Australia looked comfortable, before a double piece of brilliance from Radha Yadav dragged India back into the game.

First, Yadav tapped the ball between her legs to catch Lanning 36 short off her ground after backing too far, before plucking a diving catch from McGrath to sack Australia’s No. 4 in the next over.

Gardner hit a quick-fire of 25, but it was Mooney (61 out of 41) who held the innings together before being sacked by a brilliant catch from Deepti Sharma.

Sharma reached out to grab a one-handed firecracker.

After looking down 180-plus, Australia dropped out towards the end, taking just 11 runs from the last two overs, reaching 8-161.

India skipped 12 runs on the first in response, but lost two quick wickets, with Darcie Brown bowling Smriti Mandhana behind her legs before Shafali Verma wasted her extra life to fall for 11.

But entered Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian skipper who looks like she would single-handedly take India to the gold medal, hitting a brilliant 65 from 43 balls before sinking into the deep hollow as Gardner took two wickets into two balls.

A direct hit from Grace Harris helped overthrow India as they needed 11 runs from the final, but it only took three balls as Jess Jonassen claimed the last wicket to unleash wild celebrations.