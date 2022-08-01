Commonwealth Games: Swim legend Ian Thorpe says Kyle Chalmers making a mistake over ‘love triangle’

Australian swimming legend Ian Thorpe begs under-sieged star Kyle Chalmers to “cut out the noise” as the Commonwealth Games gold medalist reveals his heartbreak over “the worst 12 hours of my career”.

Chalmers launched an explosive diatribe to the media at a press conference following the Australian Commonwealth Games gold medal in the men’s 4x100m freestyle, before doubling down on his social media criticism.

After seemingly snubbing ex-girlfriend Emma McKeon on the pool deck after the pair paired with William Yang and Mollie O’Callaghan to win mixed relay gold, the media pounced.

Rumors of a split over the alleged “swimming love triangle” grew stronger and it was clear that Chalmers was furious about the situation.

Emma McKeon, Mollie O’Callaghan, Kyle Chalmers and William Yang salute the crowd after winning gold in the 4x100m mixed freestyle relay

Australian swimmer Kyle Chalmers is tired of the media portraying him

His fiery rant against the waiting media scrum shocked many, so much so that teammate Yang asked to leave the awkward press conference early.

Thorpe is well aware of what the spotlight can do to a person’s mental health, so he gave Chalmers heartfelt advice on Channel 7’s broadcast.

“The things I’ve read and said that you’re at a breaking point, kind of a low point, this is worrying,” he said.

“We’re talking about someone who doesn’t feel like he’s in control of the story around his own story.”

Thorpe said Chalmers’ continued ranting about his media attention since the National Championships in June was proof that he needed to “keep the noise out”.

“I think he is and I think he’s someone who reads everything and I’m someone who chooses not to,” he said.

“What I will say publicly about this is, ‘Think of it (media coverage) as something you have no control over.'”

Australian swimming legend Ian Thorpe worries about Kyle Chalmers and his well-being over intense media scrutiny

“It’s all just fake news that’s really just nonsense, it’s honestly just a bunch of nonsense that isn’t true,” Chalmers said in the explosive press conference, referring to rumors that he was arguing with ex-girlfriend McKeon and her current one. partner Cody Simpson.

“It’s a shame I can’t do anything right at the moment.”

He then gave further insight to former teammate Cate Campbell during an emotional interview on the Channel 7 broadcast.

“I didn’t go into the sport to deal with something like that,” Chalmers told Campbell of the “love triangle” questions.

“I’m standing there and probably being interviewed for 20 minutes and not one thing was said about how we broke the Commonwealth record and won the gold medal last night, nothing about that.

‘Terrible. Terrible. It has certainly been the hardest 12 hours of my sports career. It’s extremely difficult. Extremely challenging,” said Chalmers.

Thorpe has been open about his own struggles with mental health in recent years.

Australia’s new golden couple, Cody Simpson and Emma McKeon, have had good success at the Commonwealth Games

Ian Thorpe shows off his gold medal in the 400m freestyle at the 2000 Sydney Olympics

He revealed depression and borderline personality diagnoses, and felt the weight of the world on his shoulders before coming out as gay in a famous 2014 interview with Michael Parkinson.

For her part, Campbell also acknowledged during the broadcast that Kyle probably had to take out.

“I think Kyle sometimes uses the things that are said about him to fuel the fire in him, but it may have reached a breaking point now where there’s too much build-up,” she said.

Kyle Chalmers sits poolside after Australia’s gold medal in men’s 4x100m freestyle relay

Prominent sports psychologist Gavin Freeman said Chalmers was clearly under “immense pressure.”

“There are some additional challenges (related to media coverage) that require a significantly different kind of mental toughness than the normal mental toughness needed to just hit the pool and swim fast,” he said. 3AW Monday morning.

For now, Chalmers has said he is ready to ‘catch the first plane from Birmingham’ and return to Australia to spend time with family and friends.