Commonwealth Games strikes gold for Channel Seven in ratings battle

Channel Seven’s coverage of the Commonwealth Games continues to drive ratings for the network.

The athletic action in Birmingham drew an impressive 550,000 viewers in major centers across the country in Thursday’s overnight ratings battle.

No entertainment program on any of the rival networks came close to those numbers.

Channel Seven’s coverage of the Commonwealth Games continues to take the network’s ratings, with Birmingham’s athletic action drawing an impressive 550,000 viewers in major centers across the country in Thursday’s overnight ratings.

Meanwhile, Seven’s own quiz show The Chase Australia also turned out to be a winner.

It scored a solid 493,000 fans in the Metro ratings on Thursday, but ABC’s Q&A made for a poor overnight performance.

Just 210,000 viewers in the major centers watched as Stan Grant staged a discussion on a new CSIRO report on “megatrends” facing society.

The panel for the evening included women’s rights attorney Hannah Diviney, ALP Senator Jenny McAllister and Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young.

The news and current affairs panel shows that The Project had just 204,000 viewers overnight for its 7:00 p.m. Metro ratings, 100,000 less than the night before

Channel 10 seems to lack the ratings firepower it drew from the reality hit Hunted Australia.

Once a winner of reviews, The Project continues its fight to capture fans.

The news and current affairs panel show managed to draw just 204,000 viewers overnight for its 7 p.m. spot in the subway ratings, 100,000 less than the night before.

The Dog House Australia performed well on a night dominated by the Games in Birmingham – the reality hit scored 365,000 in the major centers

Heartwarming animal show Dog House Australia overnight gave the controversial 10 network something to laugh about.

The reality hit where rescue dogs find their ‘forever homes’ scored 365,000 in the major centers, a good performance on a night that dominated the Games in Birmingham.

Channel Nine had good news. Their NRL coverage Thursday night even made it to the top 20 programs of the evening.

ABC’s Q&A put in a poor performance overnight, only 210,000 viewers in major centers

255,000 footy fans in the major centers tuned in to watch the Roosters beat the Broncos 34-16.

Overall, Channel Seven won the night, thanks to the Games in Birmingham, with a massive 38 percent market share. Nine came in a poor second place with a viewing figure of 24.3 percent.

And again Channel 10 came in third with just 15.3 percent of the audience.

Meanwhile, the ABC controlled 14.9 percent of the market share.