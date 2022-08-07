Commonwealth Games: Sprinter Rohan Browning falls as Australia crash out of 4x100m relay

Up-and-coming sprinter Rohan Browning has apologized to his teammates after a shock in his final leg of the 4x100m relay knocked the Australians out of the pursuit of medals.

The Tokyo 2020 sensation was poised for a big anchor house to secure a top three qualifying spot for the Australians in the relay final when he lost his balance and failed to take the baton from Jake Hale.

Rohan Browning tragically falls on the track before being handed the baton for his anchor leg in the men’s 4x100m

Browning got to his feet but it was all too late as England clocked in a 38.46 heat as the 24-year-old walked to the finish in disappointment.

“It just has to be clean, oh no, it’s all over!” said legendary caller Bruce McAvaney.

‘I can’t believe it… a disaster for the Australians.

That guilt would tap left, right, and center, never seen anything like it.’

“Huge apologies, but I think I just screamed… that was terrible, he looks broken,” said Tamsyn Manou, former sprinter turned Channel 7 commentator.

“That’s what happens if Rohan couldn’t do much of this training.”

Browning was visibly upset and walked to the finish line with teammate Jake Hale

Browning apologized to his teammates in Hale, Josh Azzopardi and Jacob Despard, who were visibly upset by the early game close.

“Sorry I know these guys have put in so much work and in many years of athletics nothing like this has ever happened and hopefully never again,” he told Channel 7 after the race.

“I’m sorry for these guys and everyone at home. I just grabbed my toe and slipped. As I said, [it has] never happened in training or competitions.’

The flying mullet finished sixth in the men’s 100m final with a time of 10.20.

Browning posted a confident 10.10 in the first heat which would have earned him a silver medal, the first for Australia in 60 years since Mike Cleary’s 62′ bronze.

The Aussie set the sprint on fire in Tokyo, beating former world champion Yohan Blake with a smoking 10.01.

Browning achieved the best 10.01 run of his career in the 100 meters of Tokyo 2020, beating former World Champion Yohan Blake

The Puma-sponsored athlete struggled to shoot at the world championships and missed the final with a 10.22 run that denied qualifying.

Browning became a media sensation across Australia after the Tokyo Olympics, even racing on the Randwick track during the spring carnival season with the famous sprint horse ‘Lost and Running’ to promote the $15 million TAB Everest.

Fans of the star star took to Twitter to express their disappointment at what could have been a massive campaign for the 4x100m men.

Rohan Browning races the famous sprint horse ‘Lost and Running’ during the spring carnival season at Randwick to promote the $15 million TAB Everest last year

‘NO!! The Aussies looked so good in the men’s 4x100m, but Rohan Browning stumbled on the last change. Devastating,” wrote Codesport producer Lachlan McKirdy.

Hold up Rohan Browning. Very unlucky,” tweeted one upset fan.