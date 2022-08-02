Commonwealth Games: Rohan Browning sails through to the 100m semis

Australia’s fastest man, Rohan Browning, has advanced to the men’s 100m semi-finals after winning his qualifying round in Birmingham on Tuesday.

Browning – known as The Flying Mullet by his adoring fans – arrived in the West Midlands to shake off his scorching World Championships, where he failed to make it out of the heats.

But the 24-year-old was back on song in Birmingham, winning his heat with a time of 10.10sec and admitting he had been waiting for such a performance for a while.

‘I’ve been wondering all year where that was. It’s been a real season of ups and downs,” he said. “The losses started to pile up.

“But I heard a great quote on the PGA Tour earlier this week: ‘a winner is just a loser who kept trying’. I’ve tried to channel that a little bit in these Commonwealth Games. It’s always good to win the heat.

“I had a pretty tough European period. Just some challenges. Bit of racing remodeling. Trying to perfect some things. I think I’ve taken a step back and hopefully two steps forward now.’

Rohan Browning moved to the men’s 100m semi-finals after a quick heat in Birmingham

The 24-year-old recovered from his World Cup misery on Tuesday morning

Elsewhere, there was drama in another 100m of heat when Ayanda Malaza of Swaziland crashed onto the track after just 20m from his race.

He appeared to have pinged his hamstring and lay motionless on the track for a few minutes before officials came to his rescue.

The 19-year-old was eventually taken off the track in a wheelchair and received a rousing reception from the packed house at Alexander Stadium.