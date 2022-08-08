Commonwealth Games: Peter Bol left speechless by family’s wild celebrations after his silver medal

While most Australians were fast asleep, the lights were on and the party was raging at Peter Bol’s childhood home in Perth, though there was one notable absence from television: his mother.

After finishing fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, Bol raised the bar in the 800m final at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games to claim an impressive silver medal in a stacked field.

Bol had promised his family that he would win his first major international medal in Birmingham after the Tokyo Olympics and kept that promise.

There were riveting scenes at his family’s home in Perth, where the extended family loudly and proudly celebrated at 2 a.m. when Bol claimed the silver medalist behind Wyclife Kinyamal in Kenya.

Bol’s mum Hanan admits she can’t watch his races, while brother Sham said the whole family is immensely proud of what Peter accomplished at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games

However, it can be revealed that his mother Hanan missed the huge feat as she becomes too anxious to watch him race.

“I won’t watch the race because I’m getting a stomachache,” she said.

“I’ll sit down after the race and ask how he’s doing.”

Bol’s brother Sham said Bol was more than just an inspiration to the family, he inspired people all over the world.

Bol receives his Commonwealth Games silver medal in Birmingham

‘My mother is very worried. We are all nervous waiting for the race,” he said.

“We have a family group chat and that’s our go-to for communication or family matters. Everything is on it.

“He has inspired Australians, Sudanese, Africans, everyone. He brings everyone together, that’s what surprises us the most.

‘In the family home we are very proud of him and what he has done. But to see everyone worldwide recognizing their talents is just great.

After the race ended, Bol was able to watch his family celebrate on the big screen at the Birmingham circuit.

‘Wow. Wow. So good,” he said on Channel 7.

‘I love them. I miss it so much. I can’t wait to get back home and celebrate with them.

“We’re talking about this journey, and I think if you look at the timeline, there have been different people through different years.

“But a huge thank you to my family, especially my parents. I am so grateful to them. This is for them, this is for my family, this is for the country.’

Bol’s family celebrates their silver medal win at their home in Perth at 2 a.m

Bol was disappointed that he didn’t take gold, but reveled in the silver medal, the greatest achievement of his athletic career.

‘I’m quite happy with that, to be honest. Strange racing weather and super slow but that’s the 800, super tactical,” he said.

“I thought ‘stay relaxed, stay relaxed, stay relaxed’, but he’s so strong, he just kept going. That’s racing, man. I raced as best I could and came up a little short. Still got a medal at the Commonwealth Games, man! Second, so that’s pretty good.

‘There is a lot of pressure, there is a lot of noise. But that’s what we love. Every athlete knows what he’s running into. I’m quite happy to be favorite and come second.’