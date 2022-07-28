The Commonwealth Games opening ceremony organizer believes Thursday night’s Birmingham event could rival the entertainment seen at the London Olympics a decade ago.

Birmingham will host the Games which take place every four years, with the opening ceremony ahead of the competition’s first day of action on Friday.

The London Olympics opening ceremony was well received and acclaimed around the world, but theater director Iqbal Khan who created the show in Birmingham believes he has created an event that is just as entertaining.

“I don’t feel in the shadow of the Olympics at all. I feel like we have a similar and tremendously entertaining, moving, challenging show to share with the world,” he said.

“The Olympics were extraordinary for this country, but we don’t let that overwhelm us. We take that as inspiration.’

Pop group Duran Duran returns to their hometown to conduct the ceremony, with other acts featuring Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi and the City of Birmingham symphony orchestra.

The event will be led by chief creative officer Martin Green, who was head of ceremonies during the 2012 Olympics.

The Commonwealth Games Secretary, Nigel Huddleston, also believes that the ceremony could contribute to great publicity for Birmingham and the rest of the country.

“London 2012 brought this type of eyewear to a whole new generation. Ten years later, this ceremony will connect a new global audience and showcase the very best of Birmingham and the whole of the UK.”