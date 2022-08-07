Commonwealth Games netball: Australia Diamonds claim an incredible victory over Jamaica

The Australian Diamonds have recovered the country’s 100th gold medal at the Games, taking the smiles of Jamaica’s ‘Sunshine Girls’ as their revenge win delivered Commonwealth Games gold.

Stacey Marinkovich’s team managed to defuse the threat posed by the world’s best player Jhaniele Fowler when they won 55-51 on Sunday at the National Exhibition Center Arena in a thrilling final.

The Australian Diamonds have regained their Commonwealth Games netball crown and have taken revenge on Jamaica 55-51 in the final

Three days after letting a four-quarter, six-point lead slip against the Fowler-inspired side and into the teeth of shrill, vociferous support for the underdog Jamaicans, the Diamonds, as it has become known, had no intention of slipping. up twice.

Gretel Bueta, who scored a perfect 37 from 37 attempts, paired very well with Cara Koenen (11 of 11) up front, while Courtney Bruce led the Diamonds’ fine defense.

This was their fourth Commonwealth title with 11 World Cups and six Quad Series wins, once again establishing them as one of the dominant teams in world sport.

The Australians had started impressively, stifling the Jamaicans on defense to open a six-goal lead and they were still leading 14-12 at the end of the quarter.

But the complexion quickly changed with Fowler being the focal point of the faster transitions as they made four points difference, prompting Marinkovich to introduce Sarah Klau as goalkeeper to quell the dominance of the Jamaican superstar shooter who owned Courtney Bruce.

It was the turn of the Aussies to fight back and take the high-quality game 29-29 into halftime.

But the Diamonds popped out after the break, with Bruce now playing a dominant role in goal defence, pumping her fist on an early turnover that led to a run of seven consecutive Australian runs.

The lead increased to 10 before the Jamaicans narrowed it to six entering the final quarter – ominously for the Aussies, the same deficit they had in Thursday’s game.

This time, however, they weren’t about to let it slip, although there were a few nerves as the deficit was briefly cut to just three, with the brilliant Fowler finishing with 46 goals from 47 attempts.