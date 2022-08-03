Commonwealth Games: Mollie O’Callaghan is tipped to become the next Michael Phelps

Mollie O’Callaghan has been propped up to become the next household name in Australian swimming, with James Magnussen drawing comparisons between the 18-year-old and Michael Phelps.

O’Callaghan shocked her more established compatriots Emma McKeon and Shayna Jack to take gold in the women’s 100-meter freestyle Wednesday morning, fighting back from fourth to lead an Aussie clean sweep.

“I’m very happy, and I’m happy to do it with these amazing girls, especially Emma,” O’Callaghan told Seven Network.

Mollie O’Callaghan has been tipped to become the name of Australian swimming

“She’s an absolute idol, so it’s a lot of fun racing alongside her this time. And especially Shayna Jack, who’s coming back from stuff, so I’m really happy.’

O’Callaghan has won four golds at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and silver in the 200m freestyle. At the age of 18, there is a lot of excitement surrounding the youngster and Magnussen has praised O’Callaghan ahead of what is expected to be a fruitful career.

“We have three current swimmers in Ariarne Titmus, Emma McKeon and Kaylee McKeown who are kind of generation swimmers and Mollie, she’s the next one off our production line,” he said in the Herald Sun.

James Magnussen compared the 18-year-old’s 200-meter freestyle to Michael Phelps

In a squad brimming with talent, O’Callaghan is expected to explode at the 2024 Olympics

“She’s a once-in-a-generation talent. Mollie could be our big star for the 2024 Paris Olympics, what we see at these Commonwealth Games is just the stepping stone to bigger and better things.

Mollie’s 200m freestyle last night was just like Michael Phelps.

“He’s the only person I’ve ever seen do eight butterfly kicks off the wall in the last 200m turn and Mollie did that to almost swim past Ariarne, which is just super impressive.

“Her skills are out of this world, she is more skilled than Ariarne and Emma.

“The fact that she’s already a world champion and gave Ariarne the race of her life in the 200-meter freestyle just shows that she’s the one to watch.”