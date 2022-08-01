Commonwealth Games: Kyle Chalmers avoids Cody Simpson duel as Aussie star pulls OUT of 100m fly

Kyle Chalmers and Cody Simpson avoided a clash at the Commonwealth Games after the former chose to withdraw from the 100m butterfly to focus on the 100m freestyle.

Chalmers was scheduled to swim in Monday night’s 100-meter butterfly (AEDT), but skipped the event to prepare for the 100-meter freestyle final on Tuesday.

It’s no surprise to see Chalmers choosing to conserve energy for his favorite event, especially as he has already competed in the 4x100m freestyle and 4x100m mixed freestyle relays in Birmingham – gold in both races.

Simpson, meanwhile, finished third in his heat, falling behind England pair Jamie Ingram and Jacob Thomas Taylor Peters in 52.47 seconds.

The Aussie qualified fifth for the semi-final, less than two tenths of a second behind Australian record holder Matt Temple, who clocked the fourth fastest time at 52.28 seconds.

Like Chalmers, Simpson has already won a medal in Birmingham in the 4x100m freestyle relay – although he did not swim in the final.

The duo dominated the headlines in the run-up to the Commonwealth Games, but their group performances were overshadowed by their private lives.

Pop star Simpson has made a sensational return to swimming and is in a relationship with Chalmers’ ex-flame Emma McKeon, who won four golds at the Olympics last year.

On Saturday, Chalmers claimed negative attention as an allegedly frosty relationship between him and Simpson had taken its toll on his teammates and stole the spotlight from their performance, accusing the media of “ruining it all for us all”.

He doubled down on his criticism of the media 24 hours later, insisting he had “expended all his courage” to compete on Sunday and revealed he was considering his future in the sport.

Chalmers threatened to quit swimming if ‘false news’ continued to circulate that he was in a love triangle with Simpson and his ex-flame Emma McKeon (right)

Chalmers redoubled his criticism of the media in an emotional interview with Seven on Sunday, shortly after coming through the 100m freestyle heats (above)

Meanwhile, Kaylee McKeown qualified fastest for the 200m backstroke final, with fellow Aussie Minna Atherton in third.

The reigning Olympic and world champion in the 200-meter backstroke, McKeown, also qualified for the final of the 200-meter individual medley with the seventh fastest time.

Abbey Harkin and Ella Ramsay finished ahead of her with joint fourth and sixth fastest times respectively, while Sam Williamson, Grayson Bell and Joshua Young all advanced to the semi-finals of the men’s 50m breaststroke.