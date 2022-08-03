Commonwealth Games: Katarina Johnson-Thompson extends heptathlon lead and is on course for gold

Katarina Johnson-Thompson is on track to storm to a gold medal for England at the Commonwealth Games after another strong performance in the heptathlon.

Johnson-Thompson started the morning action ahead of the night on Northern Ireland’s Kate O’Connor.

But despite finishing second behind Jade O’Dowda in the morning long jump, she remains poised for a gold medal ahead of her England teammate, leading 122 points with just the javelin and 800 meters to come. .

Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s second-place finish in the long jump keeps her on track for gold

The England star has only two events left in the heptathlon event tonight

The defending champion looks forward to a return to the top as she prays for a first heptathlon title in three years.

The 29-year-old was the leader of the night at the Commonwealth Games after a solid first day at Alexander Stadium.

The pandemic and two serious Achilles and calf injuries have meant that Johnson-Thompson has not won a title since the 2019 World Championships, but she is approaching a successful defense in Birmingham.

Johnson-Thompson wants to win her first heptathlon title in three years after injury

The 29-year-old is looking for her gold medal after tonight’s 800m

She said: ‘It’s really fun, in 2018 this competition was the platform for me to win global medals, so hopefully this will be it again and my transition back. It’s hard to feel confident when my results have been achieved in the past year, but I’m confident in myself, I’m enjoying it, I’m happy, it’s all I can do.

‘I have two seasons’ best and two weeks after jet lag, travel and heptathlon (from the World Championships) I didn’t really expect them. I’m really happy, feel good and feel like I’ve recovered well.

“It’s been tough, but I’ve pushed so much this season that I was happy to have a week off, it was nice to be home, not train and let my body recover. It’s my last race of the year, so hopefully it’s a great way to end the season.”

Johnson-Thompson comes out of the back by finishing eighth at the World Championships and hands her title to Olympic champion Nafi Thiam.