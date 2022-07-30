Commonwealth Games: Johnboy Smith claims gold in the men’s wheelchair marathon race

David Weir suffered a heartbreak during the Commonwealth Games after suffering a flat tire while leading the men’s wheelchair marathon, handing the win to English compatriot Johnboy Smith.

Weir, who has won the London Marathon eight times, looked well on course for his first Commonwealth Games medal, with just six miles to go and a 90-second lead.

However, an unfortunate puncture put an end to his hopes of victory as he finally crossed the line in seventh and 25 minutes behind Smith.

England’s David Weir reacts after finishing 7th in the men’s T53/54 wheelchair marathon

Supporters cheer on legendary wheelchair racer after he suffered a flat tire during the late race

Smith sportingly admitted after the race that Weir deserved the win and even called for a knighthood for his teammate.

“It’s bittersweet to me. Dave got a flat, he had me. By mile six he dropped me off,” Smith told BBC Sport.

“The better man didn’t win, I take my hat off to Dave,” Smith said.

‘Majesty the Queen, give David Weir a knighthood, make him Sir David Weir; that man deserves it.

“He deserves gold, I should have had silver, but these things happen.”

Johnboy Smith (left) took gold for England ahead of Scottish Sean Frame (right) who saw a challenge from Simon Lawson to take the silver medal in the event

Smith admitted he was lucky to take the win and called for Weir to be knighted

Weir, who also has six Paralympic gold medals and six world titles, admitted that he never thought of carrying a spare tire and that he was tempted to just retire after the flat tire if he didn’t have friends who supported him.

‘I’ve never brought a spare’ [wheel]in a race, ever, in my life,” Weir also told the broadcaster.

“I had a lot of confidence coming in here, I thought if I took a spare I would screw myself up.

“If I hadn’t had my friends next to me for the last 4km, I probably would have stopped. I probably would have just stopped and given up.’

Scotland’s Sean Frame defeated England’s Simon Lawson in the race for silver.