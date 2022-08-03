Commonwealth Games: Ian Thorpe pinpoints Kyle Chalmers’ crucial mistake as Aussies lose medley race

Australian gold medalist Kyle Chalmers made a small but crucial mistake that could have cost Australia another win at the pool at Birmingham, according to Olympic legend Ian Thorpe.

When he swam the final freestyle of the men’s 4x100m medley, Chalmers appeared to have closed the gap to England’s Tom Dean but came up just 0.08 seconds short in a photo finish.

Thorpe said his fellow Aussie made a mistake by breathing on the wrong side of his body, which meant he couldn’t keep an eye on his British rival as the race came to a close.

According to Thorpe, Chalmers (left) may have been beaten by Tom Dean (right) for breathing on the wrong side of his body

The foul prevented Chalmers from keeping his eyes on his rival, who appeared to be just behind the Australian before beating him by just 0.08 of a second

If he had breathed on his left side, he could have followed exactly where his rival was placed and raced accordingly.

“If you can see what’s going on, it might have been a different outcome,” Thorpe said in a commentary for Channel Seven.

“(It’s) similar to what happened in the 100m final at the Olympics.”

In that race, Chalmers was just beaten by American Caleb Dressel, who hit the wall by just 0.06 seconds ahead.

The silver ended a dramatic week for Chalmers (left), who won three golds but also clashed with the media over his pool love triangle with ex Emma McKeon and Cody Simpson

Thorpe also pointed out that the 24-year-old had made the same mistake with his breathing at the time.

“I gave everything I could,” said Chalmers after the race saw him finish his turbulent week with three golds and a silver.

“It would have been nice to be on the podium, but it’s a good way to end the week.”

More to come…