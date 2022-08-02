Commonwealth Games: Fans brand Adam Peaty ‘arrogant’ and ‘disrespectful to fellow swimmers’

Adam Peaty has been heavily criticized for being “arrogant” after downplaying the importance of the Commonwealth Games.

The Olympic champion was defeated by his England teammate James Wilby in the 100m breaststroke final on Sunday to finish fourth in the overall standings.

The 28-year-old then returned to the pool on Monday evening as he competed in the 50m semi-finals, where he qualified for the final tonight.

Adam Peaty downplayed the importance of the Commonwealth Games after the 50m semi-final

The swimmer was accused of having talked out the Games, as Peaty boldly said in a BBC post-swim interview: ‘It doesn’t feel great, but it doesn’t feel bad either.’

BBC interviewer Sharron Davies was particularly surprised by Peaty’s approach and tried to give him a respectful response when she suggested he would like to win because ‘it’s the one you missed’.

However, Peaty’s comment again suggested that he thinks little about the Commonwealth Games.

British swimmer Peaty has been criticized for being ‘arrogant’ during his post-swim interview

“It will probably be my last attempt tomorrow, but it won’t bother me,” Peaty said.

“The Commonwealths for me, in the grand scheme of things… it’s about two years (the Olympics).

“That’s not disrespect. I’m still four weeks into my program, I can’t impose that expectation on myself.’

However, fans have taken to social media to schedule Peaty’s “disrespectful” interview after the 50m semi-final.

Fans took to social media to schedule Peaty’s ‘disrespectful’ interview after the 50m semi-final

One fan simply posted that they have never seen anyone as arrogant as the British swimmer

One viewer tweeted: ‘Adam peaty what an arrogant bastard.. It’s only the Commonwealth Games.. Disrespectful to other swimmers.

Another said: ‘They’re trying to defend Adam Peaty by saying he’s disrespectful. Well, I’m sorry he is. I’ve never seen anyone as arrogant as him.

A third posted: ‘Glad you didn’t win, I find you very arrogant and obnoxious.

A fourth tweeted: “Adam Peaty needs to remember that people paid to see him. If it doesn’t bother him, he should have given his place to someone else.

‘Disrespectful to Birmingham and the #CommonwealthGames2022.’

A viewer thinks Peaty would have had to give up his place at the Games if it didn’t bother him

Another revealed that they have lost respect for the Olympic champion after his comments

One viewer simply posted that it is not necessary for Peaty to have this attitude at the Games

Other viewers have lost respect for the British swimmer after his comments about the Games in Birmingham.

One simply said, “Adam Peaty went all the way down in my estimation after that interview. So disrespectful to all those who have won medals and think they count.

Another added: ‘Blassive and arrogant is how I would describe Adam Peaty atm, there is no need to take this attitude.

Why enter if you don’t want to win? But I often think he’s overrated.’